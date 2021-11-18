1h ago

FACTBOX | Subvariant shows no symptoms: Here's the latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

accreditation
  • The Delta subvariant is less likely to show symptomatic Covid-19 infection.
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for a vaccinations push.
  • Vaccine reluctance has led to a surplus of more than 200 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines in India.

A subvariant of Delta that is growing in Britain is less likely to lead to symptomatic Covid-19 infection, a coronavirus prevalence survey found, adding that overall cases had dropped from a peak in October.

Europe

* The UK Health Security Agency said children aged between 12 and 15 should delay getting a Covid-19 vaccine if they've recently had Covid-19 to at least 12 weeks after they were infected.

* Germany's coronavirus situation is dramatic Chancellor Angela Merkel warned, calling for an extra push on vaccinations a day before federal and regional leaders meet to agree on measures to curb a fourth wave of the virus.

* Spain is now offering third doses of vaccines to people aged 60 and over, expanding the booster shot programme from the previous age threshold of 70 as infections rise.

* Russia reported a new record one-day official death toll of 1 247 from Covid-19.

Young woman receiving a vaccine shot against a virus.

Americas

* Canada is set to announce on Friday that it is no longer obliging Canadian travellers returning from short foreign trips to take expensive molecular Covid-19 tests, a government source said on Wednesday.

* Brazil registered 11 977 new coronavirus cases and 373 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Asia-Pacific

* Melbourne's pubs and cafés can have unlimited patrons from Thursday night, while stadiums can return to full capacity as authorities lifted nearly all remaining Covid-19 restrictions for the vaccinated residents in Australia's second-largest city.

* South Korea reported a record high 3 292 new Covid-19 cases, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said, as the country moves into the first phase of its "living with COVID-19" with loosened restrictions.

* Indian states have more than 200 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines due to a reluctance among people to get inoculated, the chief executive of top vaccine maker the Serum Institute of India said.

* More than half a million South Koreans sat for the annual national college entrance exams on Thursday, pandemic rules adding stress to the eight-hour event seen as life-defining in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Digitally generated image of Covid-19 vaccine bottles on robotic production line.

Medical developments

* Overuse of antibiotics and other antimicrobial drugs during the pandemic is helping bacteria develop resistance that will render these important medicines ineffective over time, the Pan American Health Organisation warned.

* Moderna Inc said it had applied with the US Food and Drug Administration for authorisation of its Covid-19 booster vaccine for all adults aged 18 and older.

Economic impact

* New Zealand's near-term inflation is expected to rise in the fourth quarter, a central bank survey showed on Thursday, as the country battles labour and goods shortages from closed borders in response to the pandemic.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

