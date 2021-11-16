4m ago

FACTBOX | Surge in Europe: Here's the latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

accreditation
  • Covid-19 cases are rising in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Iceland.
  • Health workers in Greece protested pay and conditions.
  • Nigeria will start a mass vaccination campaign.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention advised against travel to the Czech Republic, Hungary and Iceland because of a rising number of Covid-19 cases in those countries.

Europe

* Greek public health sector workers protested in Athens over pay and conditions as hospitals struggled with a new surge in Covid-19 cases and authorities considered further restrictions.

* One may soon have to provide a negative Covid-19 test or proof of vaccination or recent recovery, as Germany becomes the latest in Europe to consider drastic steps to tackle a new surge in cases in the region.

Americas

* Amazon.com Inc has reached a settlement with California to resolve claims it concealed from warehouse workers and local health agencies the numbers of workers being infected with Covid-19, the state's attorney general said.

* American Express Co said its US employees working from office need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from 18 November, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

This image shows a child receiving a Covid-19 coro
This image shows a child receiving a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Xiamen, in China's eastern Fujian province.

Asia-Pacific

* China reported 22 new confirmed coronavirus cases for 15 November compared with 52 a day earlier, its health authority said on Tuesday.

Middle East and Africa

* Nigeria will start a mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign later this week, aiming to inoculate half of its targeted population by the end of January, government officials said.

* A ban on public sector employees entering their offices if they are unvaccinated and untested for Covid-19 took effect in Egypt late on Monday as the government pushes to accelerate vaccination rates in the final weeks of the year.

This image shows a child receiving a Covid-19 coro
This image shows a child receiving a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Xiamen, in China's eastern Fujian province.

Medical developments

* Two billion doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine have been supplied worldwide, the Anglo-Swedish drug-maker and its partner said on Tuesday, in just under a year since its first approval.

* Dr Reddy's Laboratories, one of a handful of Indian drug companies licensed to make a new Covid-19 pill developed by Merck, said it was open to making a similar pill from Pfizer, thought to be even more effective.

Economic impact

* Australia's central bank board still thinks it likely a rise in interest rates will not be needed until 2024 given inertia in home-grown wages and inflation, even as financial markets price a move as early as next June.

* Indonesia's central bank will wait until the end of next year before raising interest rates as it tries to aid the economic recovery from the pandemic, keeping a close watch on any US Federal Reserve policy moves, a Reuters' poll found.

* The Philippine central bank will hold interest rates steady for more than a year as a sluggish economic recovery keeps a lid on underlying inflation, according to a Reuters' poll that had a significant minority of economists expecting a hike by end-2022.

