FACTBOX | Sydney struggles with Delta variant: Here's the latest on the spread of the coronavirus

French officials announce high ICU numbers for Covid-19 patients.

Australia is still trying to control the Delta outbreak in Sydney.

Public school teachers and staff will be obligated to be vaccinated in New York City.

Australia can proceed with its reopening plans when the country reaches 70% to 80% vaccination levels, the government's pandemic modelling adviser said, even as some states hinted they may not ease border curbs if Sydney fails to control its Delta outbreak.

READ | 'You've forgotten about them' - Groote Schuur Hospital CEO, board back staff after anti-vaxxer protest

Europe

* French health authorities said the number of people hospitalised for Covid-19 and those treated in intensive care units was at the highest levels in more than two months.

* Germany has decided to stop using the coronavirus infection rate as its yardstick for deciding if restrictions should be in force, Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

Asia-Pacific

* New Zealand recorded its highest increase in Covid-19 cases since April 2020, but authorities said the numbers were not rising exponentially and the majority of the cases were still centred in Auckland where the recent outbreak started.

* Indonesia will start reopening restaurants, malls and places of worship in some areas including the capital Jakarta, as new cases have fallen sharply from their peak and vaccinations rise.

READ | Anger as Covid-sceptic church flouts Sydney lockdown

Americas

* New York City will require public school teachers and staff to get vaccinated against Covid-19, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, part of a push to get more residents inoculated and slow the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

* US energy companies are moving to require that employees receive Covid-19 vaccinations as infection rates rise across the US and health surveys show that energy workers remain among those most reluctant to get inoculations.

* The Canadian province of British Columbia will require patrons of non-essential businesses such as restaurants and movie theatres to be vaccinated against Covid-19 from 13 September, the government said.

* The Pentagon is preparing to issue updated guidance to require all US service personnel to be vaccinated after Monday's approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said.

* Ahead of next month's Canadian federal elections, most of the contenders doing the rounds will be vaccinated - but not all of them.

Middle East and Africa

* Egypt will vaccinate all 4.5 million of its state employees in August and September as it seeks to accelerate vaccinations ahead of a likely fourth wave.

* The Biden administration is working on offering vaccines to refugees from Afghanistan, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Medical developments

* The US drug regulator on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, prompting US President Joe Biden to make a fresh pitch to vaccine sceptics to get the shot to fight the relentless pandemic.

Economic impact

* Asian stocks rose on Tuesday on an extended bounce on Wall Street as investors drew comfort from full approval granted to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and on easing worries of an imminent tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

* Asia's robust economic recovery from last year's coronavirus low is losing momentum as a surge in Covid-19 cases sees shops empty again and factories close, dimming prospects for corporate profit growth after a blockbuster half year.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.