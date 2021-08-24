53m ago

FACTBOX | Sydney struggles with Delta variant: Here's the latest on the spread of the coronavirus

  • French officials announce high ICU numbers for Covid-19 patients.
  • Australia is still trying to control the Delta outbreak in Sydney.
  • Public school teachers and staff will be obligated to be vaccinated in New York City.

Australia can proceed with its reopening plans when the country reaches 70% to 80% vaccination levels, the government's pandemic modelling adviser said, even as some states hinted they may not ease border curbs if Sydney fails to control its Delta outbreak.

Europe

* French health authorities said the number of people hospitalised for Covid-19 and those treated in intensive care units was at the highest levels in more than two months.

* Germany has decided to stop using the coronavirus infection rate as its yardstick for deciding if restrictions should be in force, Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

Asia-Pacific

* New Zealand recorded its highest increase in Covid-19 cases since April 2020, but authorities said the numbers were not rising exponentially and the majority of the cases were still centred in Auckland where the recent outbreak started.

* Indonesia will start reopening restaurants, malls and places of worship in some areas including the capital Jakarta, as new cases have fallen sharply from their peak and vaccinations rise.

Americas

* New York City will require public school teachers and staff to get vaccinated against Covid-19, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, part of a push to get more residents inoculated and slow the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

* US energy companies are moving to require that employees receive Covid-19 vaccinations as infection rates rise across the US and health surveys show that energy workers remain among those most reluctant to get inoculations.

* The Canadian province of British Columbia will require patrons of non-essential businesses such as restaurants and movie theatres to be vaccinated against Covid-19 from 13 September, the government said.

* The Pentagon is preparing to issue updated guidance to require all US service personnel to be vaccinated after Monday's approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said.

* Ahead of next month's Canadian federal elections, most of the contenders doing the rounds will be vaccinated - but not all of them.

Middle East and Africa

* Egypt will vaccinate all 4.5 million of its state employees in August and September as it seeks to accelerate vaccinations ahead of a likely fourth wave.

* The Biden administration is working on offering vaccines to refugees from Afghanistan, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Medical developments

* The US drug regulator on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, prompting US President Joe Biden to make a fresh pitch to vaccine sceptics to get the shot to fight the relentless pandemic.

Economic impact

* Asian stocks rose on Tuesday on an extended bounce on Wall Street as investors drew comfort from full approval granted to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and on easing worries of an imminent tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

* Asia's robust economic recovery from last year's coronavirus low is losing momentum as a surge in Covid-19 cases sees shops empty again and factories close, dimming prospects for corporate profit growth after a blockbuster half year.

germanyusegyptnew zealandcanadaaustrailiafrancecoronavirus
