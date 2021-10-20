FACTBOX | Tokyo to ease restrictions: Here's the latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Germany may miss its target donation of 100 million Covid-19 vaccines.

The US Supreme Court declined to hear a religious challenge on vaccine mandates.

Algeria lifted an overnight curfew.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is aiming to ease Covid-19 restrictions on bars and restaurants next week as infections continue to decline, the Jiji news service said on Wednesday.

Europe

* Germany may miss its target to donate 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses this year due to conditions imposed by manufacturers and delivery shortfalls, a health ministry official said in a letter to Brussels seen by Reuters.

* One of Italy's largest Chinese communities says it is being unfairly penalised by the government's mandatory Covid-19 health pass and has asked the authorities for a flexible interpretation of the rules.

Americas

* US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer turned away a religious challenge to a requirement that healthcare workers in Maine be vaccinated against Covid-19, the latest such bid rejected by the nation's top judicial body.

* The US CDC said it is considering a coronavirus "test-to-stay" programme in schools instead of quarantine.

* Executives with United Parcel Service Inc, Walt Disney Co and other companies met with White House officials to discuss President Joe Biden's Covid-19 vaccine requirement plan for private-sector workers, amid concerns it could worsen labour shortages and supply chain woes.

* Thousands of unvaccinated workers across the US are facing potential job losses as a growing number of states, cities and private companies start to enforce mandates for inoculation against Covid-19.

* The senator leading a congressional probe into Brazil's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has recommended President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with homicide for alleged government errors that led to the deaths of thousands.

* Three unions representing workers at Union Pacific Corp filed lawsuits against the US railroad operator's move to make vaccines mandatory for its 31 000 employees under a deadline imposed by the Biden administration for federal contractors.

* US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is vaccinated, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday morning, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Asia-Pacific

* Travel restrictions between Sydney and Melbourne, Australia's largest cities, eased as Victoria opened its borders to fully vaccinated residents from New South Wales amid a rapid rise in immunisation levels.

* All players who want a visa to compete in the Australian Open will need to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19, the country's immigration minister said, putting Novak Djokovic's title defence and Grand Slam record bid in doubt.

* Vietnam's exports are likely to rise 10.7% in 2021, with annual inflation expected below 4%, the prime minister said on Wednesday, promising lawmakers that economic revival lay ahead.

* India has delayed committing supplies of vaccine to the Covax global sharing effort, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday, a day after one of its key backers, the WHO, said the agency could not "cut corners" to approve a domestically developed vaccine.

Middle East and Africa

* Algeria lifted an overnight curfew that was imposed in parts of the country in September.

Medical developments

* The US FDA is expected to soon recommend that persons 40 and older receive a Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 booster shots, CNN reported.

* The Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine was 93% effective in preventing hospitalisations among those aged 12 to 18, according to an analysis released by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Economic impact

* Asian shares advanced on Wednesday and US long-dated bond yields edged up to a five-month high on rising optimism about the global economy and corporate earnings, while the yen slipped to a four-year low on the dollar.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

