FACTBOX | US teens to get Covid-19 vaccine: Here's the latest on the spread of the coronavirus

  • The US FDA will announce the expansion of vaccines to children aged from 12 to 15.
  • Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi called for a national lockdown.
  • Kuwait announced travel restrictions for unvaccinated people.

The US Food and Drug Administration is preparing to authorize Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents aged between 12 and 15 years by early next week, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing federal officials familiar with the agency's plans.

Europe

* Denmark became the first country to exclude Johnson & Johnson's shots from its vaccination programme over a potential link to a rare but serious form of blood clot.

* Novavax has told the European Union it plans to begin delivering its Covid-19 vaccine to the bloc toward the end of this year, new guidance that could lead to a formal contract being signed as early as this week, an EU official told Reuters.

* Germans who are fully vaccinated should be exempt from quarantine on re-entering Germany, Health Minister Jens Spahn said after the government cabinet discussed plans to lift restrictions for people who have had their shots.

Asia-Pacific

* Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi called for a nationwide lockdown as the country's tally of coronavirus infections surged past 20 million on Tuesday, becoming the second nation after the US to pass the grim milestone.

* India pulled trainee doctors from exams to fight the world's biggest Covid-19 surge, as its vaccinations plummeted from an all-time high reached early last month.

* Pfizer is in discussions with India seeking an "expedited approval pathway" for its vaccine, CEO Albert Bourla said on LinkedIn, announcing a donation of medicines worth more than $70 million, the company has told India there was no concern over the safety of its Covid-19 vaccines.

* Taiwan became the latest place to ban arrivals from India, as it moves to prevent new infections, with more nations reporting cases of a variant first identified in the subcontinent.

Americas

* US President Joe Biden is imposing new travel restrictions on India starting on Tuesday, and barring most non-US citizens from entering the United States.

* Brazil's indigenous affairs agency Funai has called on a top indigenous leader to explain her criticism of the right-wing government of President Jair Bolsonaro and the impact its handling of the Covid-19 crisis has had on native people.

* Mexico hopes to finish vaccinating its entire population against Covid-19 by the end of next year's first quarter, Mexico's deputy health minister, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, said.

* Trinidad and Tobago said on Monday it was tightening lockdown restrictions for three weeks starting at midnight as the number of new Covid-19 cases hits record highs and the Caribbean twin-island nation faces a potential shortage of hospital beds.

Middle East and Africa

* Kuwaiti citizens who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be able to travel abroad from 22 May, the information ministry said.

* Tanzania announced new anti-coronavirus measures, saying it wanted to prevent the importation of new variants.

Medical developments

* Venezuela this month will begin clinical trials of the Cuban coronavirus vaccine candidate Abdala, and plans to produce enough doses locally to vaccinate 4 million people.

* Novavax said it had expanded the late-stage study testing its Covid-19 vaccine candidate to include up to 3 000 adolescents aged 12 to 17.

Economic impact

* Asian share markets advanced marginally on Tuesday as investors looked to signs of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic as major economies around the world reopen.

* US manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in April, restrained by shortages of inputs as rising vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus unleashed pent-up demand.

