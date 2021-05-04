FACTBOX | US teens to get Covid-19 vaccine: Here's the latest on the spread of the coronavirus

The US FDA will announce the expansion of vaccines to children aged from 12 to 15.

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi called for a national lockdown.

Kuwait announced travel restrictions for unvaccinated people.

The US Food and Drug Administration is preparing to authorize Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for adolescents aged between 12 and 15 years by early next week, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing federal officials familiar with the agency's plans.

Europe

* Denmark became the first country to exclude Johnson & Johnson's shots from its vaccination programme over a potential link to a rare but serious form of blood clot.

* Novavax has told the European Union it plans to begin delivering its Covid-19 vaccine to the bloc toward the end of this year, new guidance that could lead to a formal contract being signed as early as this week, an EU official told Reuters.

* Germans who are fully vaccinated should be exempt from quarantine on re-entering Germany, Health Minister Jens Spahn said after the government cabinet discussed plans to lift restrictions for people who have had their shots.

Asia-Pacific

* Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi called for a nationwide lockdown as the country's tally of coronavirus infections surged past 20 million on Tuesday, becoming the second nation after the US to pass the grim milestone.

* India pulled trainee doctors from exams to fight the world's biggest Covid-19 surge, as its vaccinations plummeted from an all-time high reached early last month.

* Pfizer is in discussions with India seeking an "expedited approval pathway" for its vaccine, CEO Albert Bourla said on LinkedIn, announcing a donation of medicines worth more than $70 million, the company has told India there was no concern over the safety of its Covid-19 vaccines.

* Taiwan became the latest place to ban arrivals from India, as it moves to prevent new infections, with more nations reporting cases of a variant first identified in the subcontinent.

Americas

* US President Joe Biden is imposing new travel restrictions on India starting on Tuesday, and barring most non-US citizens from entering the United States.

* Brazil's indigenous affairs agency Funai has called on a top indigenous leader to explain her criticism of the right-wing government of President Jair Bolsonaro and the impact its handling of the Covid-19 crisis has had on native people.

* Mexico hopes to finish vaccinating its entire population against Covid-19 by the end of next year's first quarter, Mexico's deputy health minister, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, said.

* Trinidad and Tobago said on Monday it was tightening lockdown restrictions for three weeks starting at midnight as the number of new Covid-19 cases hits record highs and the Caribbean twin-island nation faces a potential shortage of hospital beds.

Middle East and Africa

* Kuwaiti citizens who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be able to travel abroad from 22 May, the information ministry said.

* Tanzania announced new anti-coronavirus measures, saying it wanted to prevent the importation of new variants.

Medical developments

* Venezuela this month will begin clinical trials of the Cuban coronavirus vaccine candidate Abdala, and plans to produce enough doses locally to vaccinate 4 million people.

* Novavax said it had expanded the late-stage study testing its Covid-19 vaccine candidate to include up to 3 000 adolescents aged 12 to 17.

Economic impact

* Asian share markets advanced marginally on Tuesday as investors looked to signs of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic as major economies around the world reopen.

* US manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in April, restrained by shortages of inputs as rising vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus unleashed pent-up demand.

