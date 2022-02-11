34m ago

add bookmark

'Fake news' - Trump rails against claims he shredded presidential documents

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Reports emerged that Donald Trump destroyed official documents while in office.
  • Staff had to tape some documents back together.
  • Trump denies the allegations.

Documents ripped up, stuffed down the toilet or carted off to Florida - the list of former US leader Donald Trump's alleged flouting of laws on preserving presidential papers grew longer and more bizarre on Thursday.

Trump's shredding of many previously accepted norms of presidential decorum was part of his populist attraction to Republican supporters. 

READ | Pressed on false fraud claims, Trump cuts short interview

But now the National Archives, which is in charge of preserving presidential records, reportedly wants Trump investigated over, among other things, his habit of literally tearing up White House papers while in office.

According to The Washington Post, the Archives requested the Justice Department open a probe into Trump's practices.

This came after the government records office confirmed on Monday that it had recovered 15 boxes of documents from Trump's Florida estate, taken with him when he left Washington following his re-election defeat.

According to a report in The Washington Post on Thursday, citing anonymous sources, these documents included highly classified documents marked top secret and meant only for a small number of people with the necessary clearance.

'Love letters'

Also reportedly in the pile of White House materials taken to the Mar-a-Lago complex was official correspondence with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un - "love letters", as Trump described them at the time. 

Similarly included in the Florida stash was a letter outgoing president Barack Obama had left for Trump in the Oval Office.

Last week, the Archives confirmed reports that Trump had torn up documents, some of which have since been taped back together.

Under the 1978 Presidential Records Act (PRA), which was passed in the wake of the Watergate scandal, US presidents are required to transfer all emails, letters and other work documents to the National Archives.

Trump denies any wrongdoing. In a statement on Thursday, he characterised his dealings with the Archives as "without conflict and on a very friendly basis".

He said:

The media's characterisation of my relationship with NARA (National Archives) is Fake News. It was exactly the opposite! It was a great honour to work with NARA to help formally preserve the Trump Legacy.

But on Thursday, a new twist developed.

A new book on Trump's time in office claims that a White House toilet would jam after attempts to flush away office papers, Axios reported.

The upcoming book Confidence Man, by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman, says that "staff in the White House residence periodically discovered wads of printed paper clogging a toilet - and believed the president had flushed pieces of paper," according to an exclusive preview by Axios.

The book, based in part on Haberman's post-presidential interviews with Trump, reports that the Republican has told people he remains in touch with North Korea's Kim.

Trump likewise denied the toilet story.

He wrote:

Also, another fake story, that I flushed papers and documents down a White House toilet, is categorically untrue and simply made up by a reporter in order to get publicity for a mostly fictitious book.

Haberman's book is set to be published on 4 October. The veteran Times journalist has been on the Trump beat for a decade and long had unrivalled access among journalists to the property tycoon-turned-politician's inner circle.

The controversy is gaining traction in the Democratic-controlled Congress, where a special committee investigating the 6 January, 2020 assault on the Capitol by Trump supporters is struggling to obtain the ex-president's records.

On Thursday, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform in Congress announced it was opening its own investigation into the wandering records.

"I am deeply concerned," committee chair, Representative Carolyn Maloney, said. "I am also concerned by recent reports that while in office, President Trump repeatedly attempted to destroy presidential records, which could constitute additional serious violations."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
16% - 29 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
76% - 138 votes
I don't know
8% - 14 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.16
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.51
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.25
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.80
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,823.25
-0.2%
Silver
22.97
-1.0%
Palladium
2,223.00
-1.5%
Platinum
1,021.50
-0.7%
Brent Crude
91.41
-0.2%
Top 40
69,482
-0.7%
All Share
76,153
-0.6%
Resource 10
77,506
-0.9%
Industrial 25
93,284
-0.6%
Financial 15
15,863
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo