Famed 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' painting targeted by climate activists in the Hague

A replica Johannes Vermeer's Girl With A Pearl Earring painted in Turkey.
Ozkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Climate activists targeted Dutch master Johannes Vermeer's famed "Girl with a Pearl Earring" at a museum in The Hague, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Thursday, but the artwork was apparently not damaged.
Dutch police said three arrests had been made at a museum, but provided no details.
The artwork at the Mauritshuis in The Hague was not believed to be damaged, Dutch news agency ANP reported.
