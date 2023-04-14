1h ago

Share

Family of detained US journalist in Russia breaks silence

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Evan Gershkovich was detained by Russia's Federal Security Service under espionage charges.
  • The US has called Russia's imprisonment of Gershkovich "totally illegal".
  • A court ordered Gershkovich to remain in custody until the end of May while investigations were ongoing.

The parents of detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on Friday said that they remained optimistic for a positive outcome to his detention insisting that their son "still loved Russia."

"It's one of the American qualities that we absorbed, you know, be optimistic, believe in a happy ending," Gershkovich's mother, Ella Milman told the Wall Street Journal, speaking out for the first time since his arrest.

"But I am not stupid. I understand what's involved, but that's what I choose to believe," she added.

Ella and her husband Mikhail Gershkovich fled the Soviet Union separately in 1979 and settled in New Jersey, raising their two children, Evan and a daughter Danielle.

The spying charges against Gershkovich, who had previously worked for the Moscow bureau of AFP, are the first of their kind in Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union, prompting an outcry from media outlets, rights groups and foreign governments.

READ | Kremlin says US reporter Evan Gershkovich 'violated' law as Biden calls detention 'totally illegal'

In the video interview, Milman said that Evan, 31, felt a responsibility to stay in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, one of the few remaining Western journalists to continue reporting in Moscow despite the dangers.

"I know that he felt like it was his duty to report... He loves Russian people. He still does," she said.

Milman said that she thought some of her son's recent reporting on the inner deliberations inside President Vladimir Putin's Kremlin caught the attention of authorities.

"The article that came out about Putin in December got me worried a lot," she added.

Russian officials insist Gershkovich was "caught red-handed" when he was detained in Yekaterinburg in late March, some 1 800 kilometers (1 100 miles) east of Moscow.

He has since been held in Moscow's Lefortovo prison where he has yet to be granted consular access, with Moscow saying the question is still under review.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called Russia's imprisonment of Gershkovich on spying charges "totally illegal" and told his family he was working for a release.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
evan gershkovichusrussia
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you believe is the main reason behind the Tshwane pylon collapse?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Vandalism and tampering
67% - 2419 votes
Poor infrastructure maintenance
33% - 1183 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Thabo Bester found in Tanzania, but how did he flee the country unnoticed?

12 Apr

LISTEN | Thabo Bester found in Tanzania, but how did he flee the country unnoticed?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.09
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
22.47
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
19.89
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.13
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.6%
Platinum
1,042.42
-0.3%
Palladium
1,492.95
-0.4%
Gold
2,006.67
-1.6%
Silver
25.38
-1.7%
Brent Crude
86.09
-1.4%
Top 40
73,134
+0.6%
All Share
78,870
+0.5%
Resource 10
70,213
-1.9%
Industrial 25
105,969
+1.9%
Financial 15
15,962
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo