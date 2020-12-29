48m ago

add bookmark

Family of jailed Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul to appeal sentencing

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Saudi human rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul's family will appeal her sentence.
  • She was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison on terrorism-related charges.
  • France and Germany called for her quick release.

The family of prominent human rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul will appeal her prison sentence but expressed little hope in the Saudi judicial system, calling the trial a "sham" and "politically motivated".

READ | Saudi court hands prison sentence to women's rights activist - local media

On Monday, a Saudi court sentenced al-Hathloul to five years and eight months in prison on terrorism-related charges and banned her from leaving the country for five years, sparking a torrent of international criticism.

Al-Hathloul, 31, was arrested in May 2018 with about a dozen other women's rights activists just weeks before the historic lifting of a decades-long ban on female drivers, a reform for which they had long campaigned.

"The moment [al-Hathloul] saw the verdict, she started crying because… she had been labelled as a terrorist," her brother Walid al-Hathloul told AFP news agency.

"We are going to be appealing the verdict even though [we] don't have any hope from the Saudi judicial system."

The Geneva-based UN Human Rights office described al-Hathloul's conviction and sentence as "deeply troubling" after she was "arbitrarily" detained.

"We understand early release is possible, and strongly encourage it as matter of urgency," the organisation said on Twitter.

Anti-terrorism law

France's foreign ministry said it reiterated its call for her "quick release", a view echoed by Germany's human rights commissioner Barbel Kofler.

"Saudi Arabia's sentencing of Loujain al-Hathloul for simply exercising her universal rights is unjust and troubling," tweeted Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser in the incoming administration of US President-elect Joe Biden.

The current US administration of Donald Trump was more subdued, with deputy Department of State spokesperson, Cale Brown, tweeting that the US was "concerned", adding that "we look forward to her anticipated early release in 2021."

After being tried in Riyadh's criminal court, al-Hathloul's trial was transferred last month to the Specialised Criminal Court, or the "anti-terrorism court", which campaigners say is used to silence critical voices under the cover of fighting "terrorism".

She was convicted of cooperating with entities criminalised by the kingdom's anti-terrorism law, inciting regime change and seeking to disrupt public order.

The court suspended two years and 10 months of the sentence "if she committed no crime" within the next three years, the pro-government online outlet Sabq and other media allowed to attend her trial cited the court as saying on Monday.

A motion to appeal can also be filed within a month by the public prosecutor, who Hathloul's family said sought a 20-year jail term for her.

Another detained woman activist, Maya al-Zahrani, was given an identical sentence for a similar list of charges, local media reported.

Earlier this month, the kingdom's Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan told AFP that Hathloul was accused of contacting "unfriendly" states and providing classified information, but her family said no evidence to support the allegations had been put forward.

While some detained women activists were provisionally released, al-Hathloul and others remained imprisoned on what rights groups describe as opaque charges.

Pro-government Saudi media branded them as "traitors" and al-Hathloul's family alleges she experienced sexual harassment and torture in detention.

The Saudi court recently dismissed those allegations.

The detention of women activists has cast a renewed spotlight on the human rights record of the kingdom, an absolute monarchy which has also faced intense criticism over the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in its Istanbul consulate.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
loujain al-hathloulsaudi arabiahuman rights
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 11594 votes
No, I will not
39% - 9983 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3845 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.71
(-0.64)
ZAR/GBP
19.84
(-0.77)
ZAR/EUR
18.01
(-0.78)
ZAR/AUD
11.20
(-0.96)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.76)
Gold
1879.56
(+0.25)
Silver
26.18
(-0.73)
Platinum
1056.00
(+2.04)
Brent Crude
50.88
(-0.86)
Palladium
2326.99
(+0.02)
All Share
59246.40
(+0.41)
Top 40
54196.13
(+0.44)
Financial 15
12111.62
(-0.02)
Industrial 25
77381.09
(+1.19)
Resource 10
57521.41
(-0.28)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo