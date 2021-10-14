1h ago

Father, 22, arrested in tragic case of toddler who shot mom dead while she was on Zoom call

The father of a two-year-old boy who accidentally shot his mother with his father's gun was arrested.
  • The father of a two-year-old boy who gained access to his loaded gun, without the safety on, has been arrested.
  • The toddler accidentally shot his 21-year-old mother in the head while she was on a Zoom call with co-workers.
  • The father, 22, was charged with manslaughter and failure to securely store a firearm.

Miami – The father of a two-year-old child, who fatally shot his mother in the head while she was on a Zoom meeting, has been arrested in Florida for failing to keep the gun out of the toddler's reach.

Veondre Avery, 22, who was charged with manslaughter and failure to securely store a firearm, was taken into custody on Tuesday, police and a prosecutor said.

Avery had stored the gun – loaded and without the safety on – in a backpack themed with the children's television series Paw Patrol.

The boy's 21-year-old mother, Shamaya Lynn, was shot in their home on 11 August with a single bullet, while in the middle of a Zoom meeting.

In a phone call to emergency services, one of Lynn's co-workers can be heard saying: "One of the girls passed out, she was bleeding. She has the camera on. Her baby is crying in the back," according to the Orlando Sentinel newspaper.

Accidental shootings

Avery, who had been away during the incident, also contacted emergency services upon his return, begging them to "please hurry," according to the paper.

Police officers arrived to discover Avery trying to revive his girlfriend in their apartment in Altamonte Springs, a city north of Orlando. But she was pronounced dead shortly thereafter by paramedics.

A trial date has not yet been set, according to a statement from District Attorney Dan Faggard.

Accidental shootings by children are not unheard of in the United States. In late September, a two-year-old boy accidentally killed himself in Texas after finding a loaded gun in a relative's backpack.

A recent report by Everytown For Gun Safety, a firearms control advocacy group, said:

Every year, hundreds of children in the United States gain access to unsecured, loaded guns in closets and nightstand drawers, in backpacks and purses, or just left out.

According to the organisation, unintentional shootings by minors have caused 879 deaths since 2015, and 114 this year alone.


