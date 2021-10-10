52m ago

'Father of Pakistan's bomb' Abdul Qadeer Khan dies at 85

Pakistan's nuclear scientist and father of nuclear weapons programme, Abdul Qadeer Khan.
Aamir Qureshi / AFP
  • The father of Pakistan's nuclear weapons programme, Abdul Qadeer Khan, has died due to Covid-19.
  • Khan was accused of smuggling technology to Iran, North Korea, and Libya during his long life journey.
  • He was hailed as a hero by Pakistan for acknowledging his involvement in a nuclear proliferation ring.

Abdul Qadeer Khan, the founder of Pakistan's nuclear weapons programme who was accused of smuggling technology to Iran, North Korea and Libya, has died at 85, authorities said Sunday.

The atomic scientist, who spent the last years of his life under heavy guard, died in the capital Islamabad, where he had recently been hospitalised with Covid-19.

Khan died after being transferred to the city's KRL Hospital with lung problems, state-run broadcaster PTV reported.

He had been admitted to the same hospital in August with Covid-19.

But after being permitted to return home several weeks ago, he was transferred back after his condition deteriorated, it said.

Khan was hailed a national hero for transforming Pakistan into the world's first Islamic nuclear power and strengthening its clout against rival and fellow nuclear armed nation India.

But he was declared by the West a dangerous renegade for sharing technology with rogue nuclear states.

The news of his death sparked an outpouring of grief and praise for Khan's legacy.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr A Q Khan," Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted, stressing how loved the nuclear scientist had been in Pakistan due to "his critical contribution in making us a nuclear weapon state".

"For the people of Pakistan he was a national icon."

The prime minister said the scientist would be buried at Islamabad's majestic Faisal Mosque at his request.

The funeral was scheduled to be held at 15:30 Sunday.

Black market

According to Islamic tradition, burials should take place as soon as possible, usually within 24 hours of death.

Khan was lauded for bringing the nation up to par with India in the atomic field and making its defences "impregnable".

But he found himself in the international crosshairs when he was accused of illegally sharing nuclear technology with Iran, Libya and North Korea.

He confessed in 2004, after the International Atomic Energy Agency - a UN watchdog - put Pakistani scientists at the centre of a global atomic black market.

Pardoned by the nation's military ruler Pervez Musharraf, he was instead put under house arrest for five years.

Khan then said:

I saved the country for the first time when I made Pakistan a nuclear nation and saved it again when I confessed and took the whole blame on myself.
- To AFP in an interview in 2008.

After his house arrest was lifted, he was granted some freedom of movement around the leafy capital, but always flanked by authorities, who he had to inform of his every move.

Khan, who was born in Bhopal in pre-partition British-ruled India on 1 April 1936, was also behind the country's aggressive missile development programme.

