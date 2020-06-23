Fauci: Trump never told officials to slow Covid-19 testing

US disease expert Anthony Fauci says Donald Trump never told him or other officials to curb coronavirus testing

This contradicts what Trump told his supporters over the weekend that he had urged such slowdown

Trump said that testing was a "double-edged sword"

US disease expert Anthony Fauci told Congress Tuesday that Donald Trump never told him or other officials to curb coronavirus testing, essentially contradicting the president who told supporters he had urged such slowdown.



"None of us have ever been told to slow down on testing," Fauci told a House panel on US efforts to mitigate the pandemic, adding that "in fact we will be doing more testing" instead of less.

Trump raised alarm bells Saturday when he told a Tulsa campaign rally - where most attendees were not wearing masks or following social distancing guidelines - that testing is a "double-edged sword," and that he had told his experts to "slow the testing down."