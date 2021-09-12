1h ago

add bookmark

FBI releases newly declassified record on 11 September attacks

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Declassified documents show the Saudi government was not complicit in the 11 September plot.
  • The FBI released the 16 pages of documents on Saturday.
  • The Biden administration ordered the declassification of the documents.

The FBI has released a newly declassified 16-page document related to logistical support provided to two of the Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the 11 September 2001 attacks.

The document, released late on Saturday, describes contacts the hijackers had with Saudi associates in the US but offers no evidence the Saudi government was complicit in the plot. 

READ | Russia calls for anti-terror cooperation with US on 9/11

It is the first investigative record to be disclosed since US President Joe Biden ordered a declassification review of materials that for years have remained out of public view.

Biden had encountered pressure in recent weeks from victims' families, who have long sought the records as they pursue a lawsuit in New York alleging that senior Saudi officials were complicit in the attacks.

The Saudi government has long denied any involvement. 

The Saudi Embassy in Washington said on Wednesday that it supported the full declassification of all records as a way to "end the baseless allegations against the Kingdom once and for all". 

Redacted record

The embassy said that any allegation that Saudi Arabia was complicit was "categorically false".

The Saudi government denied sending money to two of the 11 September hijackers, Khalid al-Mihdhar, left, and Nawaf al-HazmiBiden last week ordered the Justice Department and other agencies to conduct a declassification review of investigative documents and release what they can over the next six months. 

The 16 pages were released on Saturday night, hours after Biden attended 11 September memorial events in New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia. 

Victims' relatives had earlier objected to Biden's presence at ceremonial events as long as the documents remained classified.

The heavily redacted record released on Saturday describes a 2015 interview with a person who was applying for US citizenship and years earlier had repeated contacts with Saudi nationals who investigators said provided "significant logistical support" to several of the hijackers.

The documents are being released at a politically delicate time for the US and Saudi Arabia, two nations that have forged a strategic - if difficult - alliance, particularly on counterterrorism matters.

The Biden administration in February released an intelligence assessment implicating Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the 2018 killing of US-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi but drew criticism from Democrats for avoiding a direct punishment of the crown prince himself.

Regarding 11 September, there has been speculation of official involvement since shortly after the attacks, when it was revealed that 15 of the 19 attackers were Saudis. 

Osama bin Laden, the leader of al-Qaeda at the time, was from a prominent family in the kingdom.

The US investigated some Saudi diplomats and others with Saudi government ties who knew hijackers after they arrived in the US, according to documents that have already been declassified.

Still, the 9/11 Commission report found "no evidence that the Saudi government as an institution or senior Saudi officials individually funded" the attacks that al-Qaeda masterminded. 

But the commission also noted "the likelihood" that Saudi government-sponsored charities did.

Particular scrutiny has centred on the first two hijackers to arrive in the US, Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar. 

In February 2000, shortly after their arrival in southern California, they encountered at a halal restaurant a Saudi national named Omar al-Bayoumi who helped them find and lease an apartment in San Diego, had ties to the Saudi government and had earlier attracted FBI scrutiny.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us9/11 attacks
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
17% - 1499 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
57% - 5036 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 1623 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 742 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Zuma, the untouchable?

11 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Zuma, the untouchable?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.21
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.65
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.45
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,787.69
0.0%
Silver
23.74
0.0%
Palladium
2,139.23
0.0%
Platinum
958.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.92
+2.1%
Top 40
58,176
+0.3%
All Share
64,296
+0.2%
Resource 10
60,698
+0.6%
Industrial 25
81,827
+0.3%
Financial 15
13,848
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

07 Sep

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo