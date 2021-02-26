16m ago

add bookmark

Federal judge in Texas strikes down US Covid-19 eviction moratorium

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • US District Judge J Campbell Barker rules that a moratorium on evictions was unconstitutional.
  • US landlords challenged the CDC evictions freeze during the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • The moratorium was imposed under the Trump administration and extended under President Joe Biden.

A federal judge in Texas on Thursday ruled unconstitutional a national moratorium the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has instituted for most residential evictions to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Siding with a group of landlords and property owners challenging the evictions freeze, US District Judge J Campbell Barker in Tyler, Texas, ruled the CDC exceeded its authority under the interstate commerce clause of the US Constitution.

"The court concludes that the federal government's Article I power to regulate interstate commerce and enact laws necessary and proper to that end does not include the power to impose the challenged eviction moratorium," Barker wrote.

The judge, appointed to the bench in 2019 by then-president Donald Trump, added: "Although the Covid-19 pandemic persists, so does the Constitution."

Barker said he expected the CDC to abide by his ruling and cease enforcement of the CDC's moratorium order, imposed in September under the Trump administration and extended on 21 January, the day after President Joe Biden took office, to run at least another two months.

"So the court chooses not to issue an injunction at this time," the judge said.

Similar challenges

A spokesperson for the US Justice Department declined to comment on the ruling. There was no immediate word from the CDC as to whether it intended to continue to enforce the moratorium should the case be appealed.

Several other federal courts elsewhere across the US have rejected similar challenges seeking to block the moratorium, which temporarily has halted eviction proceedings for millions of tenants across the country.

The judge's ruling noted the lawsuit in Texas does not call into question numerous eviction freezes or rent-assistance programmes instituted at the state and local level.

The CDC order applies to individual renters who did not expect to earn more than $99 000 last year or $198 000 for joint tax return filers.

It also applies to tenants who did not report income in 2019 or received a federal economic stimulus check in 2020.

In issuing the moratorium, the Atlanta-based CDC, an agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services, said it had determined that evictions of tenants could be detrimental to public health in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The landlords' lawsuit claimed the eviction freeze unconstitutionally deprived them of their property rights.

"The court's order today holding the CDC's interference with private property rights under the veil of Covid-19 serves as notice to the Biden administration that the Constitution limits government power," Kimberly Hermann, general counsel for the Southeastern Legal Foundation, said in a statement.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
37% - 2286 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
27% - 1661 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 2264 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.98
(+0.12)
ZAR/GBP
20.86
(+0.77)
ZAR/EUR
18.13
(+0.65)
ZAR/AUD
11.61
(+1.69)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.19)
Gold
1759.61
(-0.62)
Silver
26.68
(-2.96)
Platinum
1186.99
(-2.34)
Brent Crude
66.03
(-0.11)
Palladium
2333.00
(-2.57)
All Share
65878.93
(-2.38)
Top 40
60523.27
(-2.48)
Financial 15
12078.30
(-2.08)
Industrial 25
85761.17
(-1.25)
Resource 10
67424.50
(-4.19)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo