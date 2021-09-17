25m ago

add bookmark

Female rhino drowns in Dutch zoo waterhole after being chased by potential new mate

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A visitor takes a picture of a photograph showing a young southern white rhinoceros, drugged and blindfolded, about to be released into the wild in the Okavango Delta, Botswana, by Neil Aldridge, on 13 April 2018.
A visitor takes a picture of a photograph showing a young southern white rhinoceros, drugged and blindfolded, about to be released into the wild in the Okavango Delta, Botswana, by Neil Aldridge, on 13 April 2018.
PHOTO: Evert Elzinga /ANP/AFP
  • An attempt to introduce a female rhino to a new mate took a tragic turn when the female fell into a waterhole and drowned.
  • The female rhino was exhausted after being "startled" and chased around by the new male rhino.
  • The southern white rhino is listed as "near threatened" by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

The Hague – A female rhinoceros drowned at a zoo in the Netherlands after an attempt to introduce her to a new mate went tragically wrong, the zoo said on Friday.

Elena was "startled" by the arrival of a male white rhino named Limpopo at the Wildlands zoo in the eastern city of Emmen, near the German border.

After a chase, the exhausted female slipped into a waterhole, at which point zookeepers lured the male away from her.

"Unfortunately, this help came too late for Elena and she had already drowned," the zoo said in a statement.

Limpopo, 19, had arrived at the park in early September from another Dutch zoo where he sired three offspring as part of a European breeding programme.

The male and the Wildlands zoo's two female rhinos, sisters Elena and Zahra, started getting to know each other by smelling and seeing each other in separate pens.

The "most exciting" part, the zoo said, was planned for Thursday morning when Limpopo was allowed into the area where the females were grazing.

Limpopo's past problems

"From that moment on it became restless: both women were startled by the male and instead of putting him in his place together, they both ran off," it said.

"As a result, Limpopo gave chase. He seemed particularly focused on Elena, because she was the closest to him."

Both animals appeared exhausted after 15 minutes, and Elena slipped into a shallow pool of water, landed on her side and was unable to get up, the zoo said.

Caretakers were unable to stop her drowning.

The zoo said such an introduction "often requires intervention, but never before has one been fatal".

The male rhino had been moved from a German zoo six years ago because he "didn't treat the female there properly", the Brabants Dagblad newspaper said.

The southern white rhino is listed as "near threatened" by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, with 10 080 animals in existence.

Rhinos are killed for their horns, highly prized across Asia for traditional and medicinal purposes.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
netherlandsconservationanimalsaccidents
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The 2021 Matric exams have been brought forward to avoid clashing with elections. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A disaster - kids are stressed enough
42% - 97 votes
Not the best idea, but necessary
14% - 33 votes
No big deal, it's just a few days
43% - 99 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.64
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.19
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.24
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.69
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,761.19
+0.4%
Silver
23.00
+0.4%
Palladium
2,050.11
+0.8%
Platinum
954.00
+1.9%
Brent Crude
75.67
+0.3%
Top 40
56,815
-0.5%
All Share
63,101
-0.3%
Resource 10
57,716
-1.8%
Industrial 25
80,862
+0.6%
Financial 15
13,884
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert

15 Sep

PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert
Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces

15 Sep

Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces
This 8-year-old Durban girl is going viral for her incredible freehand paintings

15 Sep

This 8-year-old Durban girl is going viral for her incredible freehand paintings
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo