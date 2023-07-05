1h ago

Share

Fifteen dead as heavy rains lash southwest China

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • 15 people have died after torrential rains lashed southwestern China.
  • China has been hit by extreme weather for the past weeks.
  • Residents have been warned to stay indoors as extreme weather persists. 

Fifteen people died and four were missing after torrential rain lashed the metropolis of Chongqing and swathes of southwestern China, local officials and state media said Wednesday.

China has for weeks been hit by extreme weather - from heavy rains to intense heatwaves - the frequency of which is increasing as global temperatures soar.

Residents in the capital Beijing and dozens of other areas have been warned to stay indoors as temperatures soar past 35 degrees Celsius.

And in one of the deadliest natural disasters to occur in China so far this year, torrential rains in Chongqing this week "killed 15 people and left four others missing", local authorities told AFP.

"The heavy rains, mainly seen in the areas along the Yangtze River, have triggered floods and geological disasters, disrupting the lives of more than 130,000 people in 19 districts and counties," state-run news agency Xinhua said.

READ | China warns of 'multiple natural disasters' in July

Images from state broadcaster CCTV posted on social media on Tuesday showed torrents of muddy water in Chongqing's heavily affected Wanzhou District overflowing embankments and pieces of debris being swept away.

And the Communist Party-backed People's Daily posted photos of ongoing rescue efforts Wednesday, showing emergency responders helping residents evacuate flooded residential buildings.

On the outskirts of Chongqing, workers on Tuesday discovered that a closed-off railway bridge had collapsed after it was "damaged by the impact of mountain torrents", CCTV said.


The government dispatched a working group to Chongqing early on Wednesday morning to oversee disaster relief efforts.

More is still to come, with officials warning that China is set to face "multiple natural disasters in July, including floods, severe convection weather, typhoons and high temperatures".

In response, President Xi Jinping has ordered that "authorities at all levels must give top priority to ensuring people's safety and property", Xinhua said Wednesday.

China's finance ministry has issued 320 million yuan ($44.2 million) in disaster relief to affected regions, which it said would be used by local governments to boost emergency search and rescue efforts.

Widespread damage

In neighbouring Sichuan province, authorities said more than 460,000 had been affected by the heavy rain this month, Xinhua reported.

About 85,000 people have been evacuated from their homes as a result of the rain, officials said, with "flash floods in mountainous areas" and "possible mudslides in some parts" of China expected this week.

Scientists say that rising global temperatures -- caused largely by burning fossil fuels -- increase the likelihood of extreme weather events such as the flash floods and heatwaves experienced in many Asian countries in recent weeks.

READ | China's deadly weather from heat to hailstorms take a toll

China recorded an average of four days in which temperatures exceeded 35 degrees every month in the first half of this year, the highest since national records began in 1961, according to a National Meteorological Center statement on Sunday.

In June, Beijing sweltered through a total of 14 days of temperatures exceeding 35 degrees, matching the record set in July 2000, according to the state-run Beijing Evening News.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinaweather
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 1875 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 5802 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
1% - 114 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

04 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.70
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.80
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.38
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.50
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Platinum
918.39
+0.6%
Palladium
1,250.45
+1.2%
Gold
1,934.02
+0.4%
Silver
23.30
+1.4%
Brent Crude
76.25
+2.1%
Top 40
70,673
-0.3%
All Share
76,011
-0.3%
Resource 10
62,762
-0.1%
Industrial 25
104,897
-0.7%
Financial 15
16,222
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023

03 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo