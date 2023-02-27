4h ago

add bookmark

Final witnesses to take stand in Murdaugh South Carolina murder trial

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US lawyer Alex Murdaugh.
US lawyer Alex Murdaugh.
PHOTO: Handout / Hampton County Detention Centre /
  • Four final defence witnesses are set to take the stand in the double murder trial of Richard "Alex" Murdaugh before his attorneys rest their case.
  • His wife Maggie, and son, Paul, were gunned down at close range at dog kennels on the family's estate on the evening of 7 June, 2021.
  • Murdaugh previously admitted to lying to investigators in the aftermath of the murders by telling them he was not at the kennels on the night of the murders.

Four final defence witnesses are set to take the stand on Monday in the double murder trial of disbarred South Carolina lawyer Richard "Alex" Murdaugh before his attorneys rest their case, with jury deliberations on track to begin later in the week.

After four weeks of testimony, the high-profile trial reached a crescendo on Thursday and Friday when Murdaugh, 54, took the witnesses stand in his own defence, testifying that he lied about his whereabouts on the night his wife and son were murdered but that he was not involved in their deaths.

His wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, were gunned down at close range at dog kennels on the family's estate on the evening of 7 June, 2021.

Prosecutors have called 61 witnesses, compared to 11 for the defence. Murdaugh's lawyers said they planned to question four additional witnesses before resting their case in the early afternoon on Monday.

State prosecutor Creighton Waters said he then planned to call "a couple" of reply witnesses intended to rebut defence evidence, indicating their testimony would not take a long time.

That would be followed by closing arguments and the judge instructing the jury, which could happen on Tuesday or Wednesday, Murdaugh defence attorney Dick Harpootlian said in court on Friday. The judge did not set a strict schedule.

Murdaugh during the trial has floated his own theory of who committed the murders, testifying on Friday that he believed someone angry over a deadly boating accident involving Paul had done so. He acknowledged that he lacked evidence to support that theory.

During his testimony, he also said he had deceived law partners and clients out of huge sums of money to feed his drug habit, potentially undercutting his credibility with the jury. During seven hours of cross examination, Waters sought to portray Murdaugh as a serial liar who was under pressure due to mounting financial troubles in the months leading up to the killings.

Murdaugh admitted to lying to investigators in the aftermath of the murders by telling them he was not at the kennels on the night of the murders. He changed his account after the jury saw cellphone video that contained audio of Murdaugh's voice that placed him at the scene minutes before investigators have said his wife and son were killed.

Murdaugh, the scion of an influential South Carolina legal family, was indicted by a grand jury in July and pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon. The case has drawn intense media coverage given the political influence of the Murdaugh family in South Carolina.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
President Cyril Ramaphosa has downplayed the greylisting of South Africa last week by an anti-money laundering watchdog. How do you feel?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I think it's cause for concern
36% - 419 votes
There’s no need to panic
3% - 32 votes
Ramaphosa is clearly out of his depth
61% - 719 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos

24 Feb

LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.42
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
22.16
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
19.53
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.39
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Platinum
934.54
+2.5%
Palladium
1,424.03
+0.8%
Gold
1,815.55
-0.1%
Silver
20.64
-0.6%
Brent Crude
83.16
+1.1%
Top 40
71,518
+0.9%
All Share
77,514
+0.8%
Resource 10
65,595
+0.5%
Industrial 25
104,048
+1.2%
Financial 15
16,418
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | News24 and partners give back to KZN school hit by floods

25 Feb

WATCH | News24 and partners give back to KZN school hit by floods
North West teen puts best foot forward with own shoe brand

25 Feb

North West teen puts best foot forward with own shoe brand
Mom gets new lease of life after Groote Schuur Hospital performs first...

20 Feb

Mom gets new lease of life after Groote Schuur Hospital performs first incompatible kidney transplant
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo