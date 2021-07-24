20m ago

add bookmark

Fire department ends search of collapsed Florida condo for remains

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Miami-Dade County fire and rescue department declared an end to its search for human remains in the rubble of a Florida condominium tower that collapsed on 24 June.
  • According to authorities, one victim was still believed to be unaccounted for. 
  • Officials said in a statement that the confirmed death toll stands at 97. 

The Miami-Dade County fire and rescue department on Friday declared an end to its search for human remains in the rubble of a Florida condominium tower that collapsed on 24 June, killing at least 97 people.

Authorities said one victim was still believed to be unaccounted for. The Miami-Dade Police Department will continue to sift through what is left of the debris pile for additional remains and personal effects, officials said in a statement.

The fire department's round-the-clock operation at the beachfront site of the Champlain Towers South condo, in the Miami suburb of Surfside, was demobilized four weeks and a day after the 40-year-old, 12-story structure gave way at about 01:30 as residents slept.

"At this step in the recovery process it has become increasingly challenging to identify victims, and we are relying heavily on the work of the medical examiner's office and the scientific, technical process of identifying human remains," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement.

She hailed members of the search and recovery teams as "true superheroes."

No one has been pulled alive from the mounds of pulverized concrete, splintered lumber and twisted metal since the early hours after the collapse, and authorities formally gave up hope of finding any survivors on 7 July.

ALSO READ | Biden on his way to Florida to grieve with families of condo collapse

County officials said in a statement that the confirmed death toll stands at 97 - 96 victims whose remains were recovered from the wreckage and one victim who died while hospitalised.

"We believe there is one victim still unaccounted for," the statement said. It was not made clear whether the individual's remains had not been recovered or whether positive identification had yet to be made.

Investigators have yet to determine what caused about half of the 136-unit high rise to cave in on itself in one of the deadliest building collapses in US history. The portion of the structure that was left standing, but unstable, was deliberately demolished about 10 days later.

A 2018 engineering report found structural deficiencies that are now the focus of several inquiries, including a grand jury investigation.

The disaster has prompted officials across South Florida to study residential buildings for signs of poor construction or structural weaknesses.

In a ceremony marking the end of the fire department's role in the search, recovery team members rode in a procession of emergency vehicles across the causeway over Biscayne Bay into Miami, greeted by a fire boat water-cannon salute.

"Providing closure to families was the ultimate test of everybody here," Scott Dean, leader of one of the two task forces that worked in 12-hour shifts at the disaster site, said at a welcome-home gathering at Fire and Rescue headquarters.

Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said: "I couldn't be prouder of the men and women that represent Miami-Dade Fire Rescue."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usflorida building collapse
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think was to blame for the opening lap crash at the Silverstone Grand Prix?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Lewis Hamilton
61% - 3533 votes
Max Verstappen
6% - 358 votes
Neither, it was a racing incident
32% - 1870 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

8h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
view
Rand - Dollar
14.85
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.42
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.48
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,802.28
0.0%
Silver
25.18
0.0%
Palladium
2,675.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,064.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
74.10
+0.4%
Top 40
61,933
+1.0%
All Share
68,064
+1.0%
Resource 10
66,904
+1.5%
Industrial 25
89,442
+0.7%
Financial 15
12,820
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 1: Team SA sees hockey, waterpolo sides beaten as...

15h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 1: Team SA sees hockey, waterpolo sides beaten as Gallagher, Houlie miss out in the pool
Peaty on fire but Seto sinks in Olympic pool

1h ago

Peaty on fire but Seto sinks in Olympic pool
WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 1

1h ago

WRAP | Team SA in Tokyo - Day 1
SA men's hockey put on brave display but lose to Great Britain

2h ago

SA men's hockey put on brave display but lose to Great Britain
WATCH | Blitzboks create their own Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

2h ago

WATCH | Blitzboks create their own Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
Tokyo Olympics Schedule

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Schedule
Team SA's slow start in Tokyo continues as swimmers Gallagher, Houlie eliminated

2h ago

Team SA's slow start in Tokyo continues as swimmers Gallagher, Houlie eliminated
Djokovic, Medvedev urge schedule rethink as tennis stars toil in Tokyo heat

3h ago

Djokovic, Medvedev urge schedule rethink as tennis stars toil in Tokyo heat
China claim early golds at Olympics, Carapaz wins cycling crown

4h ago

China claim early golds at Olympics, Carapaz wins cycling crown
Stefan de Bod best placed South African in men's cycling road race at Tokyo Olympics

4h ago

Stefan de Bod best placed South African in men's cycling road race at Tokyo Olympics
Syrian table tennis player, 12, content despite Olympic defeat

4h ago

Syrian table tennis player, 12, content despite Olympic defeat
SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag to make Olympic history: 'I can't brag about my...

5h ago

SA's lone surfer Bianca Buitendag to make Olympic history: 'I can't brag about my country enough'
Djokovic beats Dellien to begin quest for Olympic gold

5h ago

Djokovic beats Dellien to begin quest for Olympic gold
Expectations high for Fiji, spiritual home of rugby sevens

6h ago

Expectations high for Fiji, spiritual home of rugby sevens
Medvedev wins Olympic opener as Djokovic begins gold medal bid

7h ago

Medvedev wins Olympic opener as Djokovic begins gold medal bid
SA rowers have disappointing start but progress to repechage in Tokyo

10h ago

SA rowers have disappointing start but progress to repechage in Tokyo
Tokyo Olympics Medals

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics Medals
GALLERY | Fireworks, Osaka and Team SA: 15 pictures from Tokyo Olympics opening...

23 Jul

GALLERY | Fireworks, Osaka and Team SA: 15 pictures from Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
Naomi Osaka lights Tokyo Olympics cauldron in 'eerily empty' stadium

23 Jul

Naomi Osaka lights Tokyo Olympics cauldron in 'eerily empty' stadium
PICTURES | Team SA, 'veldskoene' and all, take centre stage at Tokyo Olympics...

23 Jul

PICTURES | Team SA, 'veldskoene' and all, take centre stage at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo