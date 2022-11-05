31m ago

add bookmark

Fire kills 15 at bar in Russian city of Kostroma

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police officers and investigators working at a bar in Kostroma destroyed by a fire, killing at least 15 people.
Police officers and investigators working at a bar in Kostroma destroyed by a fire, killing at least 15 people.
Local authorities said on November 5, 2022 that th
  • A fire Saturday killed at least 15 people at a bar in the Russian city of Kostroma, Russian news agencies reported.
  • The night-time fire at the popular "Poligon" bar could have been started after a drunk man fired a "flare gun" on the dance floor.
  • Around 250 people were evacuated from the building when it caught fire at around 02:00 local time.

A fire Saturday killed at least 15 people at a bar in the Russian city of Kostroma, Russian news agencies reported.

The night-time fire at the popular bar could have been started after a drunk man fired a "flare gun" on the dance floor, the TASS news agency reported.

State television showed images of the bar - called "Poligon" and housed in a single-storey logistical centre - engulfed in flames.

Authorities said the fire started at around 02:00 local time and was put out at around 07:30.

Governor Sergei Sitnikov earlier said 13 people were killed, but emergency services then said the remains of two other people were found.

"Two more bodies were recovered. This means the number of victims is now 15," the TASS news agency quoted law enforcement sources as saying.

Around 250 people were evacuated from the building when it caught fire in the city around 300 kilometres northeast of Moscow, authorities said earlier.

The TASS news agency, citing sources in emergency services, said a drunk man with a "flare gun" was likely to have caused the fire.

The source told the agency:

He was spending time in the bar with a woman, ordered her flowers, with a flare gun in his hands. Then he went to the dance floor and fired it.

Local emergency services said the blaze had spread out over 3 500 square meters.

On its website, Poligon says it acts as an evening and night-time "place for recreation and entertainment".

By day, it is a typical Russian "stolovaya" - a casual restaurant serving traditional food.

It says it is housed in a "distribution centre" and is popular with traffic police.

State television showed images of dozens of emergency workers fighting a huge fire that had engulfed the single-storey building.

The sign "Poligon" was visible amid the flames raging on its roof.

One fire fighter told regional state television that it took 50 people to extinguish the fire and that they had used 20 fire engines.

He said the fire was especially difficult to put out because of the risk of the building collapsing.

Kostroma, a city on the Volga river of around 230 000 people, is one of Russia's oldest cities and is famous for its medieval architecture and monasteries.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russia
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 235 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
25% - 1041 votes
I don't use Twitter
70% - 2908 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.90
+2.8%
Rand - Pound
20.37
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.87
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.58
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,681.34
0.0%
Silver
20.86
0.0%
Palladium
1,866.00
0.0%
Platinum
965.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
98.57
+4.0%
Top 40
62,769
+5.2%
All Share
69,305
+4.7%
Resource 10
66,568
+8.5%
Industrial 25
82,271
+4.2%
Financial 15
15,769
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the...

03 Nov

Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the vulnerable
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an...

03 Nov

From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an upturn
FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from...

02 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from telephone pole
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo