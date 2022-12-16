5m ago

add bookmark

Fire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including children

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


Ten people including five children aged three to 15 were killed in a fire on Friday that engulfed a residential building in an impoverished town near the southeastern French city of Lyon.

Another four people were seriously injured in the blaze in Vaulx-en-Velin, which started around 03:00. (0200 GMT) on the ground floor before spreading up the seven-storey building, rescue authorities told local media.

The flames were later extinguished.

Footage on social media showed a huge, dark cloud billowing above the building earlier in the day. "I was woken up by the screams," a neighbour, Mohamed, told Le Progres de Lyon daily. 

"We wanted to help people but the smoke was too thick."

Other witnesses quoted by local media said a woman had tossed her child down to a crowd, which had gathered outside and managed to catch him. She then jumped out of the window to escape the fire and smoke and fell to her death.

The Lyon prosecutor's office opened an investigation to determine how the fire broke out, and said it could not rule out any hypothesis including arson.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who visited the site of the fire on Friday, said there was drug dealing - and squatting by drug dealers - in several spots along that street, including within the building hit by the fire. Police had arrested drug dealers in that building overnight, he said.

"There had been reports of drug dealing but it's too early to draw conclusions," Darmanin said.

Angry neighbours told media including Le Progres de Lyon and BFM TV that they felt abandoned by public authorities, amid reports that the building hit by the fire had been in poor condition.

A third of Vaulx-en-Velin's population lives under the poverty threshold, in what is one of France's many high-rise areas hastily developed in the second half of the 20th century to fight a housing shortage and absorb waves of immigrants.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
40% - 2093 votes
Lions
6% - 338 votes
Stormers
31% - 1626 votes
Sharks
22% - 1162 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

6h ago

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.59
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.40
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.68
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.77
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Gold
1,785.01
+0.5%
Silver
22.92
-0.7%
Palladium
1,772.00
-1.0%
Platinum
1,000.00
-0.8%
Brent Crude
81.21
-1.8%
Top 40
66,897
0.0%
All Share
72,989
0.0%
Resource 10
70,868
0.0%
Industrial 25
91,086
0.0%
Financial 15
15,157
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

13 Dec

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo