Fire next to Geneva Airport disrupts flights

Flights to and from Geneva Airport were disrupted on Friday after a major fire broke out just beyond the perimeter fence, a spokesperson for Switzerland's second-busiest airport told AFP.

Black smoke could be seen spewing into the sky from the site.

"There is a building - the new reception centre for asylum-seekers - which was under construction... it is on fire. It is outside the airport perimeter," said airport spokesman Ignace Jeannerat.

"It is creating a lot of smoke," he added.

The airport has suspended landings for the time being, while take-offs are being left to pilots' discretion, he explained.

The airport arrivals board showed incoming flights from Lisbon, Barcelona and Madrid had been diverted, whilst others were delayed.

Geneva is Switzerland's second-busiest airport after Zurich. The runway is next to the border with France.


