49m ago

add bookmark

Fire put out after blast at petrochemical plant in southwest Iran

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File, Aizar Raldes, AFP)
(File, Aizar Raldes, AFP)

A blaze caused by a blast at a large petrochemical plant near Iran's southwestern Gulf coast was put out within hours on Friday, the Bandar Imam Petrochemical Company said.

The company said its own firefighters and regional fire teams extinguished the fire before it could spread from the plant's aromatics unit, the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted the company as saying.

One worker was slightly injured, the company added.

There was no immediate news on whether the fire affected production for what is one of Iran's largest petrochemicals companies with exports of more than 1 million tonnes a year.

It was the latest in a series of fires and blasts, some of which have hit sensitive sites.

Some of the explosions in the past few months appeared to be linked to Iran’s deteriorating infrastructure, while others may have been security-related, such as those at sensitive military and nuclear sites.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
iran
Lottery
3 players win R109k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 7363 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 8483 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.19
(-0.10)
ZAR/GBP
21.11
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.19
(-0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.55
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.14)
Gold
1901.55
(+0.01)
Silver
24.57
(+0.10)
Platinum
902.03
(+0.40)
Brent Crude
41.85
(-1.66)
Palladium
2378.04
(+0.61)
All Share
55339.58
(+0.99)
Top 40
50692.28
(+0.83)
Financial 15
10790.70
(+3.99)
Industrial 25
74905.70
(+1.05)
Resource 10
52561.57
(-0.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo