UPDATE | 4 dead as fire rages at Iran prison and protesters shout 'Death to Khamenei' over Mahsa Amini

Iran's Evin was engulfed in fire amid protests.

The protests are because of the death of Mahsa Amini.

Family members of prisoners gathered near the prison.

Reuters reported that Iran's judiciary said that four prisoners have been killed and 61 others were injured on Sunday after a fire broke out at Tehran's Evin prison overnight, the official state news agency IRNA reported.



According to the report, the four prisoners died due to smoke inhalation caused by the fire and 61 others were injured, with 51 of these treated on an outpatient basis, IRNA added.



A huge fire broke out amid clashes at the prison, where many of Iran's political and dual-national detainees are held, according to officials and witnesses.



State news agency IRNA said eight people were injured in Saturday's unrest, which erupted after nearly a month of protests across Iran over the death in detention of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman.

The protests have posed one of the most serious challenges to the Iranian government since the 1979 revolution, with demonstrations spreading across the country and some people chanting for the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

An Iranian judiciary statement said a prison workshop was set on fire "after a fight among a number of prisoners convicted of financial crimes and theft".

Tehran's fire department told state media the cause of the incident was under investigation.

"Roads leading to Evin prison have been closed to traffic. There are lots of ambulances here," said a witness contacted by the Reuters news agency. "Still, we can hear gunshots."

Another witness said families of prisoners had gathered in front of the main prison entrance.

The witness said:

I can see fire and smoke. Lots of special forces.

A security official said calm had been restored at the prison, while IRNA reported that "the situation is currently completely under control". But the first witness told Reuters that ambulance sirens could be heard and smoke still rose over the prison.

"People from nearby buildings are chanting 'Death to Khamenei' from their windows," the witness said.

Early on Sunday, IRNA carried a video it said showed prison areas damaged by fire. Firefighters were seen dousing the debris with water, apparently to prevent the blaze from reigniting.

The prison mostly holds detainees facing security charges, including Iranians with dual nationality. It has long been criticised by Western rights groups and was blacklisted by the United States government in 2018 for "serious human rights abuses".



The detainees include French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah and US citizen Siamak Namazi, whose family said he was taken back into custody this week after a temporary release.

Reacting to reports of the fire, Namazi's family said in a statement to the AFP news agency shared by their lawyer that they were "deeply concerned" and had not heard from him.

They urged Iran's authorities to grant him "immediate" means to contact his family and to give him a furlough "as he clearly isn’t safe in Evin Prison".

The sister of another US citizen held at Evin, businessman Emad Shargi, said his family was "numb with worry" in a Twitter post.

An unnamed Iranian official told the Tasnim news agency that none of the political prisoners was involved in Saturday's unrest.

"No security prisoner was involved in today's [Saturday's] clash between prisoners, and basically the ward for security prisoners is separate and far from the wards for thieves and those convicted of financial crimes," the official was quoted as saying.

Asked about the prison fire, US President Joe Biden told reporters during a campaign trip to Portland, Oregon: "The Iranian government is so oppressive."

He said he was surprised by "the courage of people and women taking [to] the street" in the recent protests and had enormous respect for them. "It's been really amazing," he added.

He said:

They’re not a good group, in the government.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price tweeted, "we are following reports from Evin Prison with urgency. We are in contact with the Swiss as our protecting power. Iran is fully responsible for the safety of our wrongfully detained citizens, who should be released immediately."

Human Rights Watch has accused authorities at the prison of using threats of torture and indefinite imprisonment, as well as lengthy interrogations and denial of medical care for detainees.

The unrest at Evin prison occurred after nearly a month of protests across Iran since Amini - a 22-year-old woman from the country's Kurdish region - died on 16 September while being held for "inappropriate attire".

Although the unrest does not appear close to toppling the government, the protests have widened into strikes that have closed shops and businesses, touched the vital energy sector and inspired brazen acts of dissent against Iran's religious rule.

On Saturday, protesters across Iran chanted in the streets and in universities against the country's clerical leaders.



A video posted by the Norway-based organisation Iran Human Rights purported to show protests in the north-eastern city of Mashhad, Iran's second-most populous city, with demonstrators chanting "Clerics get lost" and drivers honking their horns.

Videos posted by the group showed a strike by shopkeepers in the north-western Kurdish city of Saqez - Amini's hometown. Another video on social media showed female high school students chanting "Woman, Life, Freedom" on the streets of Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan province.

The videos could not be verified immediately.

The Iranian activist news agency HRANA said in a posting online that 240 protesters had been killed in the unrest, including 32 minors. It said 26 members of the security forces were killed, and nearly 8 000 people had been arrested in protests in 111 cities and towns and some 73 universities.

Among the casualties have been teenage girls whose deaths have become a rallying cry for more demonstrations demanding the downfall of Iran's government.

Protesters called on Saturday for demonstrations in the north-western city of Ardabil over the death of Asra Panahi, a teenager from the Azeri ethnic minority who activists alleged was beaten to death by security forces.

Officials denied the report and news agencies close to the Revolutionary Guards quoted her uncle as saying the high school student had died of a heart problem.