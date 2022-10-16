1h ago

add bookmark

UPDATE | 4 dead as fire rages at Iran prison and protesters shout 'Death to Khamenei' over Mahsa Amini

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Iran's Evin was engulfed in fire amid protests.
  • The protests are because of the death of Mahsa Amini.
  • Family members of prisoners gathered near the prison.

Reuters reported that Iran's judiciary said that four prisoners have been killed and 61 others were injured on Sunday after a fire broke out at Tehran's Evin prison overnight, the official state news agency IRNA reported.

According to the report, the four prisoners died due to smoke inhalation caused by the fire and 61 others were injured, with 51 of these treated on an outpatient basis, IRNA added.

A huge fire broke out amid clashes at the prison, where many of Iran's political and dual-national detainees are held, according to officials and witnesses.

State news agency IRNA said eight people were injured in Saturday's unrest, which erupted after nearly a month of protests across Iran over the death in detention of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman.

The protests have posed one of the most serious challenges to the Iranian government since the 1979 revolution, with demonstrations spreading across the country and some people chanting for the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

An Iranian judiciary statement said a prison workshop was set on fire "after a fight among a number of prisoners convicted of financial crimes and theft". 

Tehran's fire department told state media the cause of the incident was under investigation.

"Roads leading to Evin prison have been closed to traffic. There are lots of ambulances here," said a witness contacted by the Reuters news agency. "Still, we can hear gunshots."

Another witness said families of prisoners had gathered in front of the main prison entrance. 

The witness said:

I can see fire and smoke. Lots of special forces.

A security official said calm had been restored at the prison, while IRNA reported that "the situation is currently completely under control". But the first witness told Reuters that ambulance sirens could be heard and smoke still rose over the prison.

"People from nearby buildings are chanting 'Death to Khamenei' from their windows," the witness said.

Early on Sunday, IRNA carried a video it said showed prison areas damaged by fire. Firefighters were seen dousing the debris with water, apparently to prevent the blaze from reigniting.

The prison mostly holds detainees facing security charges, including Iranians with dual nationality. It has long been criticised by Western rights groups and was blacklisted by the United States government in 2018 for "serious human rights abuses".

The detainees include French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah and US citizen Siamak Namazi, whose family said he was taken back into custody this week after a temporary release.

Reacting to reports of the fire, Namazi's family said in a statement to the AFP news agency shared by their lawyer that they were "deeply concerned" and had not heard from him.

They urged Iran's authorities to grant him "immediate" means to contact his family and to give him a furlough "as he clearly isn’t safe in Evin Prison".

The sister of another US citizen held at Evin, businessman Emad Shargi, said his family was "numb with worry" in a Twitter post.

An unnamed Iranian official told the Tasnim news agency that none of the political prisoners was involved in Saturday's unrest.

"No security prisoner was involved in today's [Saturday's] clash between prisoners, and basically the ward for security prisoners is separate and far from the wards for thieves and those convicted of financial crimes," the official was quoted as saying.

Asked about the prison fire, US President Joe Biden told reporters during a campaign trip to Portland, Oregon: "The Iranian government is so oppressive."

He said he was surprised by "the courage of people and women taking [to] the street" in the recent protests and had enormous respect for them. "It's been really amazing," he added. 

He said:

They’re not a good group, in the government.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price tweeted, "we are following reports from Evin Prison with urgency. We are in contact with the Swiss as our protecting power. Iran is fully responsible for the safety of our wrongfully detained citizens, who should be released immediately."

Human Rights Watch has accused authorities at the prison of using threats of torture and indefinite imprisonment, as well as lengthy interrogations and denial of medical care for detainees.

The unrest at Evin prison occurred after nearly a month of protests across Iran since Amini - a 22-year-old woman from the country's Kurdish region - died on 16 September while being held for "inappropriate attire".

Although the unrest does not appear close to toppling the government, the protests have widened into strikes that have closed shops and businesses, touched the vital energy sector and inspired brazen acts of dissent against Iran's religious rule.

On Saturday, protesters across Iran chanted in the streets and in universities against the country's clerical leaders.

A video posted by the Norway-based organisation Iran Human Rights purported to show protests in the north-eastern city of Mashhad, Iran's second-most populous city, with demonstrators chanting "Clerics get lost" and drivers honking their horns.

Videos posted by the group showed a strike by shopkeepers in the north-western Kurdish city of Saqez - Amini's hometown. Another video on social media showed female high school students chanting "Woman, Life, Freedom" on the streets of Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan province.

The videos could not be verified immediately.

The Iranian activist news agency HRANA said in a posting online that 240 protesters had been killed in the unrest, including 32 minors. It said 26 members of the security forces were killed, and nearly 8 000 people had been arrested in protests in 111 cities and towns and some 73 universities.

Among the casualties have been teenage girls whose deaths have become a rallying cry for more demonstrations demanding the downfall of Iran's government.

Protesters called on Saturday for demonstrations in the north-western city of Ardabil over the death of Asra Panahi, a teenager from the Azeri ethnic minority who activists alleged was beaten to death by security forces.

Officials denied the report and news agencies close to the Revolutionary Guards quoted her uncle as saying the high school student had died of a heart problem.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bideniran
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 2110 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
45% - 5644 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 125 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
37% - 4639 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.36
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.53
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.85
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,643.89
0.0%
Silver
18.27
0.0%
Palladium
1,994.00
0.0%
Platinum
900.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
91.63
-3.2%
Top 40
57,845
-0.2%
All Share
64,271
-0.2%
Resource 10
59,947
-2.0%
Industrial 25
77,994
+0.6%
Financial 15
14,173
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three...

14 Oct

This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three years he's ready to go home
Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too

13 Oct

Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo