19m ago

add bookmark

Fires then floods: Argentina province under water months after blazes

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
PHOTO: Getty Images
  •  A province in Argentina has been hit by floods after torrential rains for about seven days.
  • Places that were engulfed by fires at the start of the year are now covered in water.
  • Still, the water comes as a relief despite residents having to evacuate.

Argentina's northeastern province of Corrientes has been hit by widespread floods, leaving cattle fields under water and inundating roadways, just months after widespread wildfires ripped through the region and burned important wetlands.

The floods began in the last week after torrential rains for about seven days, mainly in the towns of San Luis del Palmar and Ituzaingó, near the provincial capital some 800km north of Buenos Aires.

Images from a Reuters visuals reporter showed areas covered in water that had been scorched and engulfed by fire amid a prolonged drought at the start of the year. In places, animals that fled flames were forced to swim through the deluge.

"We came out of the fire and a month later a flood hit us," Orlando Bertoni, head of Civil Defense Operations of Corrientes, told Reuters. Still, he added, the water was a relief despite road closures and having to evacuate some residents.

It is welcome because there was a lack of water. But we have to be careful that it does not continue to rain. The big problem was the fire, which scorched everything, left everything burned. This rain has brought good relief.


The heavy rains of some 500 millimeters in a few days did not affect the provincial capital badly due to better drainage, but caused flooding in fields and rural towns, where streams overflowed their banks on their way to the mighty Parana River.

The fires that devastated the province from January to March affected more than 1 million hectares, leaving millions of dollars in losses and damaging protected plant and animal wildlife in Iberá National Park, an important wetland.

"Where we had the area most affected by the fires, we've now had loads of rain," Bertoni added.

The rains have abated in recent days, however, allowing water to drain and relieving some of the flooding.

"The water is running away, it is draining and it is slowly going down," Daniel Bertorello, commander of the Corrientes Volunteer Firefighters, told Reuters. "Hopefully the beautiful weather continues."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
argentinafloodsweatherfires
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 7326 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3135 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.99
-2.2%
Rand - Pound
19.49
-2.1%
Rand - Euro
16.17
-2.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.05
-2.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.8%
Gold
1,954.65
-1.2%
Silver
25.25
-2.4%
Palladium
2,394.50
-2.1%
Platinum
992.50
-2.2%
Brent Crude
113.16
+1.3%
Top 40
66,867
+0.6%
All Share
73,830
+0.6%
Resource 10
82,910
+0.6%
Industrial 25
79,144
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,555
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

11h ago

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper

16 Apr

Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

14 Apr

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo