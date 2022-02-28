42m ago

add bookmark

First criminal trial of accused in US Capitol rioter begins

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on 6 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on 6 January 2021 in Washington, DC.
PHOTO: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The first criminal trial of a person accused of taking part in the 6 January 2021, assault on the US Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters opened on Monday, with a judge screening potential jurors for bias.

The defendant, Guy Reffitt, of Texas, is one of about 750 people charged with taking part in the riot, which attempted to stop Congress from formally certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's election.

A guilty verdict for Reffitt could motivate other defendants who face felony charges to accept plea deals offered by prosecutors.

More than 200 people have pleaded guilty to criminal charges relating to the Capitol riot. The riot was fueled by Trump's false claims that his election loss was the result of fraud.

READ | Founder of far-right militia group charged with conspiracy over Capitol attack

Reffitt faces charges of entering the Capitol grounds with a firearm as well as an obstruction charge because he allegedly threatened his teenage children with harm if they turned him in to authorities.

Reffitt's estranged son, now 19, turned him into the FBI. The son, Jackson, is expected to testify against his father at trial, prosecutors have said.

The jury selection process is expected to take all of Monday and possibly into Tuesday, and the trial could take more than a week.

Jurors were asked if they followed news coverage about the 6 January attack and whether they have such strong feelings that they cannot be fair.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usus capitolcourts
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
39% - 900 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
61% - 1389 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.41
-1.8%
Rand - Pound
20.65
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.28
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.18
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,898.08
+0.5%
Silver
24.31
+0.2%
Palladium
2,490.50
+5.2%
Platinum
1,042.50
-1.7%
Brent Crude
97.93
-1.2%
Top 40
69,624
+2.7%
All Share
76,091
+2.5%
Resource 10
84,335
+5.9%
Industrial 25
86,334
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,854
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo