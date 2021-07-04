28m ago

add bookmark

First spacewalk at China's new Tiangong station

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • China's astronauts have conducted their first tandem spacewalk on their nation's new Tiangong station.
  • The station is in orbit around Earth, and all three astronauts are to remain there for three months.
  • One astronaut was transported with help from a mechanical arm to a worksite while the other moved by climbing outside the hatch.

Two astronauts conducted China's first tandem spacewalk on Sunday, working on the outside of their nation's new Tiangong station in orbit around Earth.

Three Chinese astronauts blasted off in June, docking at the space station where they are to remain for three months in China's longest crewed mission to date.

On Sunday morning, two of them exited the core module, said the China Manned Space Agency.

The first, Liu Boming, was transported with help from a mechanical arm to a work site and the other, Tang Hongbo, moved by climbing outside the hatch.

In a video clip of Liu leaving the cabin, he exclaimed: "Wow, it's too beautiful out here."

Their mission involves elevating a panoramic camera outside the Tianhe core module, as well as testing the robotic arm which will be used to transfer future modules around the station, state media said.

Television footage showed the astronauts preparing for the spacewalk by donning gear and conducting health checks while exercising.

The crew members were later shown opening the hatch and exiting the module separately, wearing newly developed suits said to weigh some 130 kilograms.

This is the first of two spacewalks planned for the mission, both expected to last six or seven hours.

It is also the first time since 2008 that Chinese astronauts have come out of their craft in space. Back then, commander Zhai Zhigang made China the third country to complete a spacewalk - after the Soviet Union and the United States.

READ | 'A complete success' - China blasts off rocket carrying first crew to new space station

As with the 2008 mission, the launch of China's first crewed mission in nearly five years is a matter of huge prestige for the country, as Beijing marks the 100th anniversary of the ruling Communist Party this month with a massive propaganda campaign.

To prepare, the crew underwent more than 6 000 hours of training.

The Chinese space agency is planning a total of 11 launches through to the end of next year, including three more crewed missions that will deliver two lab modules to expand the station, along with supplies and crew members.

In addition to Liu and Tang, the mission's commander is Nie Haisheng, a decorated air force pilot who has already participated in two space missions.

He supported the latest spacewalk from within the cabin.

'Beyond words'

On Sunday, state television showed footage of the astronauts' daily lives on Tiangong, including setting up an exercise bike and working out on a treadmill.

One crew member was shown eating with chopsticks, while another did a handstand and somersault after mealtime.

The mission attracted a flurry of discussion online, with a hashtag about the spacewalk garnering 200 million views on China's Twitter-like platform Weibo.

One user wrote: "How much I'm moved by each step of achievement is beyond words."

President Xi Jinping has said the construction of China's first space station is opening "new horizons" in humanity's bid to explore the cosmos.

China's ambition to build an orbiting outpost of its own was fuelled in part by a US ban on its astronauts on the International Space Station, a collaboration between the United States, Russia, Canada, Europe and Japan.

The ISS is due for retirement after 2024, although NASA has said it could potentially remain functional beyond 2028.

Tiangong is expected to have a lifespan of at least 10 years, and China has said it would be open to international collaboration on the station.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
spacewalkchina
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto number
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Cyclist Lachlan Morton will be riding the Tour de France solo without mechanics or teammates. Will he be able to do it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's impossible.
46% - 235 votes
He's got the skill to do it.
54% - 281 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
view
Rand - Dollar
14.25
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.72
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.91
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.73
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,787.51
0.0%
Silver
26.48
0.0%
Palladium
2,788.85
0.0%
Platinum
1,093.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.17
+0.4%
Top 40
60,293
-0.3%
All Share
66,324
-0.4%
Resource 10
64,228
-0.3%
Industrial 25
86,859
-0.3%
Financial 15
12,978
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul 2021

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun 2021

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul 2021

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo