27m ago

add bookmark

First US troops arrive in Romania amid Ukraine-Russia tensions

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US troops. Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images
US troops. Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images
  • The first batch of US troops arrived in Romania, reinforcing NATO allies.
  • This follows a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border.
  • Troop began arriving in Poland on Saturday.

The first batch of US troops reinforcing NATO allies on the eastern flank following a Russian military build-up on Ukraine’s border has arrived in Romania, Defence Minister Vasile Dincu said.

The United States is sending nearly 3 000 extra soldiers to Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from potential spillover from the Ukraine crisis.

The Pentagon said it will relocate a Stryker squadron of about 1 000 US service members from Vilseck, Germany to Romania. In Poland, troops began arriving on Saturday.

Dincu told reporters the first 100 US soldiers were in Romania handling logistics.

“The Americans have arrived,” he said on Monday.

Over 100 specialist US soldiers together with our logistics specialists are preparing, which means it will not be long before the rest of the troops arrive.


The Pentagon has said the Stryker Squadron to be relocated to Romania was coming from Vilseck, Germany.

The US currently has about 900 soldiers in the country, a NATO member since 2004 and host to a ballistic missile defence system, some as part of the NATO forces and some under separate bilateral arrangements.

ALSO READ | Germany to boost troop deployment in Lithuania amid Ukraine tensions

Romania also hosts some 140 Italian and 250 Polish soldiers.

The Russian military has been amassing troops near the country’s border with Ukraine, sparking a diplomatic crisis and heightening US and European fears that Moscow may be preparing for an imminent invasion of its neighbour.

Russia has denied it is planning to invade, but has vehemently opposed Ukraine’s efforts to join NATO.

Moscow also wants security guarantees that the US-led alliance will stop its expansion into former Soviet republics, but Washington and NATO have rejected the demand as a “non-starter”.

Meanwhile, France said it also plans to send troops to Romania and has offered to be the lead nation of a future NATO mission, which could see about 1 000 soldiers from various countries.

A decision could be made at the next NATO defence ministers’ meeting in mid-February.

French experts preparing the deployment have already arrived in Romania, France’s Defence Minister Florence Parly said last week in the capital, Bucharest.

NATO is considering a longer-term military posture in Eastern Europe to strengthen its defences, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday. The alliance currently has troops rotating in and out of Eastern Europe.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
natoromaniausrussiaukraine
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you keep your DStv subscription with the price hike?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it's too expensive
40% - 492 votes
Yes, but only for sport
17% - 214 votes
I don't have DStv and prefer pay for streaming services
43% - 528 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.39
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.85
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.56
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.98
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.1%
Gold
1,827.16
+0.4%
Silver
23.20
+0.8%
Palladium
2,264.00
-0.3%
Platinum
1,037.00
+1.2%
Brent Crude
92.69
-0.6%
Top 40
69,527
+0.5%
All Share
76,091
+0.5%
Resource 10
77,791
+1.1%
Industrial 25
93,255
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,802
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo