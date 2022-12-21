1h ago

add bookmark

Five dead, over 70 000 evacuated in Malaysia floods

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • At least five people were killed and over 70 000 rushed to evacuation centres in Malaysia after monsoon-triggered floods inundated the country's north.
  • Four people died in Kelantan on Monday when three sisters were electrocuted while wading in the floodwaters and a 15-month-old boy drowned.
  • The fifth victim was a two-year-old girl swept away by strong currents.

At least five people were killed and over 70 000 rushed to evacuation centres in Malaysia after monsoon-triggered floods inundated the country's north, authorities said Wednesday.

Over 31 000 people have fled their homes in Kelantan state while more than 39 000 residents have been evacuated to temporary shelters in neighbouring Terengganu after flooding began over the weekend, the official Bernama news agency said.

Emergency services officials said a total of five people have died.

"The water levels reached almost three metres (10 feet)," Muhammad Ameenudin Badrul Hisyam from Kuala Krai district in Kelantan told AFP, as he cleared debris from his home after a nearby river overflowed and forced his family to flee.

Local media reported that four people died in Kelantan on Monday when three sisters were electrocuted while wading in the floodwaters and a 15-month-old boy drowned.

The fifth victim was a two-year-old girl swept away by strong currents in Terengganu on Sunday.

Additional evacuations took place in the states of Pahang, Johor and Perak, Bernama news said.

Floods are an annual phenomenon in the Southeast Asian nation of 33 million people due to the northeast monsoon that brings heavy rain from November to March.

In the same month last year, the country was battered by its worst floods in history when more than 50 people died and thousands more were displaced.

New Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who was due to visit some of the affected areas later on Wednesday, has said his government will release extra funds for disaster management and rescue efforts.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said in parliament Tuesday the government has initially allocated RM400 million ($90 million) to the National Disaster Management Agency.

Disaster officials said they will carry out aerial monitoring of the flood situation in the worst-hit states.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
malaysiafloodsweather
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
48% - 3576 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
2% - 156 votes
It makes no difference
50% - 3689 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.26
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.90
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
18.31
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.57
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,819.04
+0.1%
Silver
24.06
-0.4%
Palladium
1,697.50
-2.3%
Platinum
1,002.00
-1.1%
Brent Crude
79.99
+0.2%
Top 40
67,607
+1.0%
All Share
73,763
+1.0%
Resource 10
72,409
+2.4%
Industrial 25
90,393
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,755
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

11h ago

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help...

19 Dec

PICS | 'Load shedding won't stop the cheer': Cape Town couple lights up to help animals in need
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

13 Dec

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo