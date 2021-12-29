33m ago

add bookmark

Five dead, two wounded in US shooting: police

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The death toll from a shooting spree across multiple locations in Colorado has risen to five.
  • Police had initially put the death toll at four, as the shooting unfolded across at least four different locations in the cities of Denver and Lakewood.
  • The gunman was "pronounced dead on the scene" and his motivations remain unknown.

The death toll from a shooting spree across multiple locations in Colorado, which ended when the gunman was himself shot dead, has risen to five, police said Tuesday.

The trail of shooting began around 17:00 on Monday and unfolded across at least four different locations in the cities of Denver and Lakewood, said police, who had initially put the death toll at four.

Two women were killed and a man was wounded in the first location in Denver, police said, with a another man shot dead outside his residence.

The gunman then traveled to neighboring Lakewood, where he fatally shot another man in the Lucky 13 tattoo parlor and wounded another individual.

Working off information gathered from the previous assaults, Lakewood officers were able to identify the shooter as he moved locations.

The shooter entered a shopping centre where he fatally shot a female employee, police said.

He then encountered a police officer in the shopping centre who ordered him to drop his weapon. In the subsequent exchange of fire, the officer was wounded but shot dead the suspect.

The gunman was "pronounced dead on the scene" said Lakewood police spokesperson John Romero. He added the police officer was "doing well" but that she would need further surgery.

The shooter's motivations were unknown, but police said that "based on what we know, it does appear that the offender was targeting specific people."

Two weapons were recovered by police.

Gun violence is a huge problem in the United States and gun control advocates say the issue is fueled by the prevalence of firearms as well as by relatively lax gun laws.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.79
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.21
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.85
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.42
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Gold
1,806.17
0.0%
Silver
23.05
+0.1%
Palladium
1,967.51
-1.3%
Platinum
967.50
-1.0%
Brent Crude
78.94
+0.4%
Top 40
65,864
0.0%
All Share
72,445
0.0%
Resource 10
69,834
0.0%
Industrial 25
93,580
0.0%
Financial 15
14,569
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo