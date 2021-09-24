Flights cancelled after new Canary Islands volcanic eruption

A fresh volcanic eruption in Spain's Canary Islands prompted the cancellation of flights, airport authorities said Friday, five days after the Cumbre Vieja volcano came to life.

Several airline carriers said they would ground planes after the new eruption spewed a thick cloud of ash into the air, the first time flights had been cancelled since the volcano erupted on Sunday.

"It is not yet possible to say when we can resume flights," Spanish carrier Binter said on Twitter.

