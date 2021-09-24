11m ago

add bookmark

Flights cancelled after new Canary Islands volcanic eruption

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

A fresh volcanic eruption in Spain's Canary Islands prompted the cancellation of flights, airport authorities said Friday, five days after the Cumbre Vieja volcano came to life.

Several airline carriers said they would ground planes after the new eruption spewed a thick cloud of ash into the air, the first time flights had been cancelled since the volcano erupted on Sunday.

"It is not yet possible to say when we can resume flights," Spanish carrier Binter said on Twitter.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
canary islandsvolcano eruption
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you ever purchased a fake luxury/designer item?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I believed it was authentic
7% - 185 votes
Yes, I didn't want to spend that much money on the original item
20% - 554 votes
No, I always shop at reputable stores
14% - 379 votes
No, I don't wear designer clothing
59% - 1593 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

23 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.95
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.44
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.52
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.85
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.9%
Gold
1,746.88
+0.3%
Silver
22.34
-0.8%
Palladium
1,970.00
-0.8%
Platinum
982.35
-1.0%
Brent Crude
77.25
+1.4%
Top 40
57,643
0.0%
All Share
64,049
0.0%
Resource 10
57,254
0.0%
Industrial 25
82,879
0.0%
Financial 15
14,316
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay

22 Sep

PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic

22 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic
WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA...

21 Sep

WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo