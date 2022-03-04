1h ago

add bookmark

Flooded Australian towns brace for more rains, several people still missing

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Australia prepares for more rains over the weekend in several flooded regions in the country's east which are likely to hamper relief efforts.
  • The destruction of this week's rainfall left 13 people dead and thousands displaced while sweeping away property, livestock and roads in southern Queensland and northern New South Wales.
  • Flood evacuation warnings were revised down for some parts in Sydney, but a new weather system could bring another round of heavy rains from Sunday.

Australian authorities on Friday warned of more rains over the weekend in several flooded regions in the country's east, likely hampering relief efforts as defence personnel try to reach worst-hit towns cut off by days of downpours.

A wild weather system that dumped more than a year's worth of rainfall over a week in several places in southern Queensland and northern New South Wales brought widespread destruction, leaving thousands of people displaced and sweeping away property, livestock and roads.

Thirteen people have been killed since the deluge began.

Flood evacuation warnings were revised down for some parts in Sydney, Australia's largest city, but the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said a new weather system could bring another round of heavy rains from Sunday.

"That is not good news for us here in eastern New South Wales and for much of the state ... things are already saturated," BoM meteorologist Dean Narramore said during a media briefing on Friday.

Australia's east coast summer has been dominated by the La Nina weather pattern, typically associated with increased rainfall, with many rivers already near capacity before the latest drenching after steady rains over the last few weeks.

Emergency services warned thunderstorms and isolated heavy showers will continue to create additional risks.

"We've not passed the danger period yet. The rivers are very high, fast flowing, there's a lot of debris and it's dangerous out there," Carlene York, state emergency service commissioner, said.

Thousands of Australians, meanwhile, returned to their homes and businesses on Friday to clear debris and sludge after water levels receded amid a pause in rains.

In the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, among the worst hit by record floods, Mayor Steve Krieg said hundreds of troops and emergency crews will help lead rescue efforts on Friday.

"Several people (are) still unaccounted for, and search and recovery will be occurring today," he said in a Facebook post.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
australiaweather
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
35% - 3957 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
65% - 7190 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.32
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.38
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.88
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.28
-1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.9%
Gold
1,944.29
+0.4%
Silver
25.24
+0.2%
Palladium
2,802.00
+0.4%
Platinum
1,082.00
-0.2%
Brent Crude
110.46
-2.2%
Top 40
68,461
-3.4%
All Share
74,868
-3.3%
Resource 10
85,824
-2.5%
Industrial 25
80,454
-5.1%
Financial 15
16,068
-2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo