14m ago

add bookmark

Floods kill 60 in India, damage crops

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A motorist drives through a flooded road during a rain shower in Mumbai.
A motorist drives through a flooded road during a rain shower in Mumbai.
Sujit Jaiswal, AFP
  • The rains have damaged crops worth at least 20 billion Indian rupees.
  • Telangana state has been worst hit by the excessive rainfall.
  • Authorities declared Thursday a holiday and asked residents to stay indoors.

Floods brought by heavy rains and overflowing rivers across large swathes of western and southern India have killed at least 60 people since Wednesday and damaged rice, cotton and other crops worth billions of rupees, officials said.

The worst affected state was Telangana, where excessive unseasonal rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday flooded its capital Hyderabad, home to major companies and startups such as Microsoft, Accenture, Amazon and TCS

The rains damaged crops worth at least 20 billion Indian rupees, the state Chief Minister's office said in a statement late on Thursday.

In Telangana 50 people died, while in the neighbouring western state of Maharashtra 10 people were killed because of wall collapses, electrocution and drowning in overflowing streams, officials from the two states said on Thursday.

ALSO READ | 'There's no one left': Violent floods sweep bodies from cemetery in France

Authorities in Hyderabad declared a holiday on Thursday and asked residents to stay indoors.

Daily life has been disrupted in Hyderabad as many parts of the city lost power in the flooding.

Residents posted pictures on Twitter of floating cars, waterlogged homes, offices and streets.

A few districts in Maharashtra state received more than 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours and the state, including its capital Mumbai, is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its daily forecast.

The rains have damaged rice paddies in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, while cotton, soybean and pulses were damaged in Maharashtra and Karnataka, traders said.

"Soybean, pigeon peas and black matpe crops have been damaged just before harvesting. The quality of the harvested crop has also deteriorated," said Nitin Kalantri, a trader from Latur, in Maharashtra.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
PICS | Huge rescue effort after deadly storm barrels across France, Italy
Families struggle as heavy rain, more floods expected in Sudan
WATCH | Around 50 feared dead in DR Congo mine flooding
Read more on:
indiafloods
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 2153 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 2470 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

11h ago

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.64
(-0.71)
ZAR/GBP
21.47
(+0.16)
ZAR/EUR
19.48
(-0.37)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-0.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.41)
Gold
1905.60
(+0.48)
Silver
24.25
(+0.50)
Platinum
864.00
(+1.29)
Brent Crude
43.43
(+2.05)
Palladium
2346.00
(+1.05)
All Share
54843.96
(-0.99)
Top 40
50503.89
(-1.05)
Financial 15
9822.25
(+0.91)
Industrial 25
74473.42
(-1.38)
Resource 10
54040.61
(-1.35)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo