Florida declares emergency on coast as Hurricane Isaias barrels toward US

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday declared a state of emergency for counties on the Atlantic coast with Hurricane Isaias expected to hit the state as early as this evening before moving up north into early next week.

The hurricane, packing maximum sustained winds of 120.7 km per hour, is currently lashing the southeastern part of the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on its Twitter feed.

BREAKING: A hurricane watch has been issued for portions of the Florida East Coast.



Due to the uncertainty with #Isaias's timing and track, it's important to be paying attention to EVERY update. We're LIVE throughout the night keeping you informed on The Weather Channel. pic.twitter.com/Siv4Nj39JN — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) July 31, 2020

The NHC said heavy rains may begin to affect south and east-Central Florida beginning late Friday night, and the eastern Carolinas by early next week, potentially causing flooding in low-lying areas.



"It is a very fluid situation," DeSantis told a news conference. "Now is a great time to make your disaster supply kit if you haven't already."

As of Friday morning the storm was predicted to most impact Florida's central, eastern region before moving north.



At full capacity Florida had 162 test sites in all but two of the state's 67 counties. Some counties will continue testing through their individual health departments.



