19m ago

add bookmark

Florida House expected to pass ban on abortion after 15 weeks

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • The expected pass ban on abortion will reduce access to late-term abortions for women across the US state.
  • Arizona's Senate and West Virginia's House have also passed similar 15-week abortion bans.
  • Florida currently permits abortions up to 24 weeks without a mandatory waiting period.

Florida's House of Representatives is expected on Wednesday to pass a ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, a measure multiple Republican-led states are pushing as the US Supreme Court weighs the constitutionality of such limits.

Florida's move would significantly reduce access to late-term abortions for women across the US Southeast, many of whom travel hundreds of miles to end pregnancies there because of stricter abortion laws in surrounding states.

The legislation is next expected to pass the state Senate. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has signalled his support.

Republican lawmakers around the country have filed bills mirroring Mississippi's 15-week ban, which is under review by the Supreme Court. Arizona's Senate and West Virginia's House also passed similar 15-week abortion bans on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court has signalled its willingness to allow Mississippi's law to stand, even though it conflicts with the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established the right to end a pregnancy in the United States before a foetus is viable, typically around 24 weeks.

Florida's measure makes exceptions to the 15-week rule only in cases when the mother is at risk of death or "irreversible physical impairment," or the foetus has a fatal abnormality. No exceptions for rape or incest are included.

ALSO READ | US Supreme Court takes up Texas abortion case, lets ban remain

The state currently permits abortions up to 24 weeks without a mandatory waiting period, meaning a woman can terminate her pregnancy the day she arrives at a clinic.

A 2017 survey by the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights advocacy research group, found there were 65 abortion-providing sites in Florida that year, more than triple the number of any other state in the South.

"There has been, over the years, acceptance of abortion clinics even though the political environment is very hostile to abortion and restrictions have been adapted," said Elizabeth Nash, a state policy expert at the Guttmacher Institute. "So a 15-week abortion ban would have a very big impact on access to care for Floridians and those in the South."

Anti-abortion legislators hope the 15-week bans would withstand legal challenges as Mississippi's case is pending. The Supreme Court's ruling in that case is expected this spring.

Florida's bill would take effect 1 July if enacted.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usabortion ban
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
12% - 1292 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
79% - 8196 votes
I don't know
9% - 921 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.99
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.38
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.07
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.80
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,872.55
+1.0%
Silver
23.64
+1.1%
Palladium
2,286.00
+1.4%
Platinum
1,065.00
+3.6%
Brent Crude
93.28
-3.4%
Top 40
69,736
+0.8%
All Share
76,503
+0.9%
Resource 10
78,015
+2.1%
Industrial 25
92,337
-0.5%
Financial 15
16,364
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo