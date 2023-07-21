23m ago

Share

Florida introduces new guidelines on teaching black history, critics give poor grade

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The board of education approved the new teaching guidelines for kindergarten through high school on Wednesday.
The board of education approved the new teaching guidelines for kindergarten through high school on Wednesday.
CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP
  • Florida's board of education has approved new guidelines for teachers on how black American history should be taught despite sharp criticism.
  • The board of education approved the new teaching guidelines for kindergarten through high school on Wednesday. 
  • Earlier this year Florida rejected a proposed Advanced Placement course in African American studies, saying it was littered with leftist ideology.

Florida's board of education has approved new guidelines for teachers on how black American history should be taught despite sharp criticism from some educators and civil rights groups.

Among the new guidelines for educators are "benchmark clarifications," including one for middle school students that states "instruction includes how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."

The board of education approved the new teaching guidelines for kindergarten through high school on Wednesday. Florida's Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr said during the board meeting in Orlando that the guidelines go into the "tougher subjects" of slavery and racist violence, as appropriate by age.

"Nothing was removed, including what we continue to say was the good, the bad and the ugly," Diaz said at the board meeting.

William Allen and Frances Presley Rice, both members of the working group that developed the new guidelines, said in a statement on Thursday that the new language regarding slaves learning specialised skills was meant to show they were not merely victims.

"Florida students deserve to learn how slaves took advantage of whatever circumstances they were in to benefit themselves and the community of African descendants," according to the statement from Allen, a political scientist, and Presley Rice, an author who co-founded a non-profit dedicated to raising awareness about the roles African Americans have played in the nation's history.

But Derrick Johnson, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said in a statement that the school board's decision was an attempt "to bring our country back to a 19th-century America where black life was not valued".

The Florida Education Association teachers' union said in a statement that the new standards "confirmed many of the worst fears" teachers had following passage of laws targeting "woke" ideology in the state.

The approval follows moves by Governor Ron DeSantis, a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, to combat what he labeled "woke indoctrination".

Earlier this year Florida rejected a proposed Advanced Placement course in African American studies, saying it was littered with leftist ideology. DeSantis has battled against Disney over its criticism of a Florida law banning classroom discussion of sexuality and gender.

Florida is also one of several states to have banned the teaching of critical race theory, which posits that racial bias is woven into US laws and institutions.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
97% - 103 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
3% - 3 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit

19 Jul

LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.91
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.08
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.94
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.13
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Platinum
956.22
-1.7%
Palladium
1,281.02
-1.4%
Gold
1,970.43
+0.0%
Silver
24.82
+0.2%
Brent Crude
79.64
+0.2%
Top 40
71,807
0.0%
All Share
77,017
0.0%
Resource 10
64,550
0.0%
Industrial 25
104,387
0.0%
Financial 15
16,783
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo