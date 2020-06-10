1h ago

add bookmark

Floyd brother tells US Congress 'stop' pain, pass police reform

The brother of George Floyd, whose killing by police sparked worldwide protests against racism, told the US Congress Wednesday to "stop the pain" by passing reforms to address and reduce police brutality.

One day after burying his brother in Houston, Philonise Floyd appeared in person before a House hearing, where he described the anguish of watching a video of George's death and demanded lawmakers address the systemic problems in law enforcement.

"I'm here to ask you to make it stop. Stop the pain," the younger Floyd said, wiping his forehead and holding back tears.

"I can't tell you the kind of pain you feel when you watch... your big brother, who you looked up to your whole entire life, die - die begging for his mom," he added.

"George called for help and he was ignored. Please listen to the call I'm making to you now, to the call of our family and the calls ringing out in the streets across the world," said Floyd, who wore an anti-virus mask bearing an image of his brother.

"Maybe by speaking with you today, I can make sure that his death will not be in vain."

Hearing on Capitol Hill of the House Judiciary com
Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd, fist bumps Ben Crump, civil rights attorney representing the Floyd family, after speaking during a hearing on Capitol Hill of the House Judiciary committee about policing practices and law enforcement accountability.

George Floyd, 46, died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, when a white officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

READ HERE | Houston bids farewell to George Floyd in hometown funeral

Video of the shocking abuse went viral, and protests - some violent, most peaceful - erupted from coast to coast in some of the most serious US civil unrest in generations.

The testimony came shortly after congressional Democrats unveiled a package of sweeping reforms aimed at reducing systemic racism in US law enforcement.

The legislation seeks to end police brutality in part by making it easier to prosecute officers for abuse, requiring anti-racism training and barring fired officers from working in police forces in other districts.

Choke holds would be made illegal, and lynching would become a federal hate crime.

SEE | Stunning photos and videos show the protests against police brutality from the sky

The House Judiciary Committee's top Republican, Jim Jordan, acknowledged that it was "time for a real discussion" about police treatment of African Americans, in the latest sign that Republicans also want to make changes to the system.

"It's as wrong as wrong can be," Jordan told Philonise Floyd about George Floyd's death, "and your brother's killers will face justice."

Read more on:
usracismpolice brutalitygeorge floyd
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 5516 votes
Cricket
12% - 1585 votes
Soccer
23% - 3032 votes
Golf
7% - 932 votes
Other
15% - 2019 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.50
(+0.42)
ZAR/GBP
21.05
(+0.28)
ZAR/EUR
18.77
(+0.26)
ZAR/AUD
11.55
(-0.22)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.07)
Gold
1728.66
(+1.08)
Silver
17.96
(+2.40)
Platinum
829.00
(-0.42)
Brent Crude
40.82
(+0.93)
Palladium
1925.00
(-0.05)
All Share
53672.63
(-1.49)
Top 40
49204.82
(-1.42)
Financial 15
10895.57
(-3.03)
Industrial 25
73369.56
(-0.01)
Resource 10
49092.78
(-2.83)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

14h ago

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo