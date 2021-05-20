33m ago

add bookmark

For anniversary, Chicago mayor to only give interviews to journalists of color

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lori Lightfoot says she will do one-on-one interviews with journalists of colour only. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images)
Lori Lightfoot says she will do one-on-one interviews with journalists of colour only. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images)
  • Decrying the lack of diversity in the media and marking her two years in office, Chicago's mayor will only give one-on-one interviews to journalists of colour.
  • Lori Lightfoot says she wants to draw attention to the overwhelming "whiteness and maleness" of Chicago media.
  • She is the first black woman mayor and openly gay mayor.

Chicago's African-American mayor, decrying a lack of diversity in the media of the major US metropolis, said on Thursday that she will only grant one-on-one interviews to journalists of color to mark her two-year anniversary in office.

Lori Lightfoot, 58, a Democrat, said she wanted to draw attention to the "overwhelming whiteness and maleness of Chicago media outlets."

"On the occasion of the two-year anniversary of my inauguration as Mayor of this great City, I will be exclusively providing one-on-one interviews with journalists of color," she said in a two-page open letter.

"As the first black woman mayor of Chicago and the first openly gay mayor, my election in 2019 was hailed for breaking barriers to the halls of power," Lightfoot said.

Being Mayor makes me uniquely situated to shine a spotlight on this most important issue.

Lightfoot said the United States "has faced an historic reckoning around systematic racism" and many institutions were addressing "deep-seated legacies of institutionalised racism."

"Sadly it does not appear that many of the media institutions in Chicago have caught on and truly have not embraced this moment," she said.

"The group of reporters assigned to cover City Hall is practically all white," Lightfoot said. "There are only a handful of beat reporters of color in the City Hall press corps."

She said it was "unacceptable" that no women of color were assigned to cover the mayor's office.

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) said that while it does not support the mayor's tactics it welcomed her shining a "needed spotlight on the call for a greater commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion across the media industry."

Gregory Pratt, a reporter of Latino origin with the Chicago Tribune said he had been granted an interview request with Lightfoot.

"However, I asked the mayor's office to lift its condition on others and when they said no, we respectfully cancelled," Pratt said in a tweet.

"Politicians don't get to choose who covers them."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usmedia
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
5% - 2007 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
18% - 7779 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
78% - 34401 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies - catch up on all the episodes

16h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies - catch up on all the episodes
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

16h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.97
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.83
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.08
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,877.32
+0.4%
Silver
27.78
+0.2%
Palladium
2,861.50
-0.4%
Platinum
1,203.50
+0.8%
Brent Crude
66.66
-3.0%
Top 40
60,068
+0.5%
All Share
66,124
+0.4%
Resource 10
67,509
-0.2%
Industrial 25
83,655
+0.9%
Financial 15
12,729
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21139.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo