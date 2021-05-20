For anniversary, Chicago mayor to only give interviews to journalists of color

Decrying the lack of diversity in the media and marking her two years in office, Chicago's mayor will only give one-on-one interviews to journalists of colour.

Lori Lightfoot says she wants to draw attention to the overwhelming "whiteness and maleness" of Chicago media.

She is the first black woman mayor and openly gay mayor.

Chicago's African-American mayor, decrying a lack of diversity in the media of the major US metropolis, said on Thursday that she will only grant one-on-one interviews to journalists of color to mark her two-year anniversary in office.

Lori Lightfoot, 58, a Democrat, said she wanted to draw attention to the "overwhelming whiteness and maleness of Chicago media outlets."

"On the occasion of the two-year anniversary of my inauguration as Mayor of this great City, I will be exclusively providing one-on-one interviews with journalists of color," she said in a two-page open letter.

"As the first black woman mayor of Chicago and the first openly gay mayor, my election in 2019 was hailed for breaking barriers to the halls of power," Lightfoot said.

Being Mayor makes me uniquely situated to shine a spotlight on this most important issue.

Lightfoot said the United States "has faced an historic reckoning around systematic racism" and many institutions were addressing "deep-seated legacies of institutionalised racism."



"Sadly it does not appear that many of the media institutions in Chicago have caught on and truly have not embraced this moment," she said.

"The group of reporters assigned to cover City Hall is practically all white," Lightfoot said. "There are only a handful of beat reporters of color in the City Hall press corps."

She said it was "unacceptable" that no women of color were assigned to cover the mayor's office.

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) said that while it does not support the mayor's tactics it welcomed her shining a "needed spotlight on the call for a greater commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion across the media industry."

Gregory Pratt, a reporter of Latino origin with the Chicago Tribune said he had been granted an interview request with Lightfoot.

"However, I asked the mayor's office to lift its condition on others and when they said no, we respectfully cancelled," Pratt said in a tweet.

"Politicians don't get to choose who covers them."