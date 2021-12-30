Former Australian parliament damaged by protest fire

Flames engulfed Australia's former parliament building during a rights protest.

The blaze occurred when police broke up a traditional Aboriginal smoking ceremony at the building's entrance.

There was no immediate news about the extent of the damage.

Australia's former parliament building caught fire during a rights protest Thursday, officials said, with the flames causing limited damage.

The blaze occurred when police broke up a traditional Aboriginal smoking ceremony by a small number of activists at the building's entrance.

The Canberra building was home to the country's federal parliament from 1927 to 1988 and now houses the Museum of Australian Democracy.

More footage of people watching as a fire consumes the front entrance to Old Parliament House in Canberra. Police and other agencies will have lots of footage to work with as they investigate. pic.twitter.com/xwbhlpB5zM — Siobhan Heanue (@siobhanheanue) December 30, 2021

The museum said in a statement that it is "closed until further notice while we address fire damage caused by protesters today".

There was no immediate news about the extent of the damage, but images showed flames and smoke coming from wooden double-doors at the building's entrance.

The vast majority of the edifice remained untouched, and the blaze was said to have been quickly extinguished.

Activist Albert Hartnett said in a Facebook post that police had used pepper spray to break up the demonstration, which he alleged had caused the roof of a portico to catch fire.

The National Heritage Register-listed building has been the scene of a series of protests by an "Aboriginal Tent Embassy" in recent weeks.

Past protests included lighting a fire by the building's doors and were said to have been linked to so-called sovereign citizen groups.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he was "disgusted" and "appalled" by an attack on what he called a symbol of democracy.

"People should face the consequence of their actions," he said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.