23m ago

add bookmark

Former Australian parliament damaged by protest fire

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Australia's former parliament building caught fire during a protest.
Australia's former parliament building caught fire during a protest.
Screenshot/Twitter/@OzraeliAvi
  • Flames engulfed Australia's former parliament building during a rights protest.
  • The blaze occurred when police broke up a traditional Aboriginal smoking ceremony at the building's entrance.
  • There was no immediate news about the extent of the damage.

Australia's former parliament building caught fire during a rights protest Thursday, officials said, with the flames causing limited damage.

The blaze occurred when police broke up a traditional Aboriginal smoking ceremony by a small number of activists at the building's entrance.

The Canberra building was home to the country's federal parliament from 1927 to 1988 and now houses the Museum of Australian Democracy.

The museum said in a statement that it is "closed until further notice while we address fire damage caused by protesters today".

There was no immediate news about the extent of the damage, but images showed flames and smoke coming from wooden double-doors at the building's entrance.

The vast majority of the edifice remained untouched, and the blaze was said to have been quickly extinguished.

Activist Albert Hartnett said in a Facebook post that police had used pepper spray to break up the demonstration, which he alleged had caused the roof of a portico to catch fire.

The National Heritage Register-listed building has been the scene of a series of protests by an "Aboriginal Tent Embassy" in recent weeks.

Past protests included lighting a fire by the building's doors and were said to have been linked to so-called sovereign citizen groups.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he was "disgusted" and "appalled" by an attack on what he called a symbol of democracy.

"People should face the consequence of their actions," he said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
australia
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.98
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.51
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.07
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.60
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Gold
1,800.37
-0.2%
Silver
22.67
-0.7%
Palladium
1,960.09
-1.3%
Platinum
969.00
-0.4%
Brent Crude
79.23
+0.4%
Top 40
66,885
+0.4%
All Share
73,540
+0.4%
Resource 10
70,803
+0.4%
Industrial 25
95,118
+0.2%
Financial 15
14,814
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo