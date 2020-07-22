5h ago

add bookmark

Former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen seeks release from jail, calling it 'retaliation'

  • Michael Cohen is asking to released from prison.
  • Donald Trump's former lawyer says his imprisonment is retaliation over his plans to publish a book.
  • Cohen was jailed on 9 July after refusing to agree to a gag order.

Michael Cohen, US President Donald Trump's former lawyer, asked a federal court on Monday to release him from prison, saying he was put back behind bars in retaliation for stating his plan to publish a book about the president.

READ | Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen behind bars again after dispute over gag order

Cohen was released from a federal prison in May due to concerns over exposure to the novel coronavirus.

He had completed about a year of a three-year sentence for his role in hush money payments to two women, as well as for financial crimes and lying to Congress about plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

But he was imprisoned again this month, which was a violation of his First Amendment rights under the US Constitution, his attorneys said in a petition filed in Manhattan federal court against US Attorney General William Barr, the director of the Bureau of Prisons (BoP) and the warden at the federal prison in Otisville, New York.

"He is being held in retaliation for his protected speech, including drafting a book manuscript that is critical of the president - and recently making public his intention to publish that book soon, shortly before the upcoming election," the attorneys said in the petition.

Gag order

The offices of Barr, BoP director Michael Carvajal, and Otisville federal prison warden James Petrucci did not respond to requests for comment late on Monday.

Cohen's book, which he started writing after his conviction, describes his experiences with Trump, and addresses subject matter of "national concern and intense public interest" due to 2020 being an election year, the attorneys said.

While he was out of prison, Cohen had said on Twitter he planned to publish the book before the November election.

The 53-year-old was taken to a federal jail on 9 July after refusing to agree to a gag order as a condition for serving his criminal sentence under home confinement, according to Cohen's lawyer.

The American Civil Liberties Union and law firm Perry Guha LLP have joined the petition for Cohen to be freed from prison.

Related Links
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen behind bars again after dispute over gag order
Michael Cohen, Trump's one-time aide who turned on him, goes to jail
Cohen lawyer sends letter to Congress clarifying pardon talk
Read more on:
michael cohenus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
47% - 1763 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 1070 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
24% - 916 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.46
(-0.48)
ZAR/GBP
20.86
(+0.13)
ZAR/EUR
19.04
(-0.62)
ZAR/AUD
11.78
(-0.58)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.21)
Gold
1854.20
(+0.65)
Silver
21.95
(-2.00)
Platinum
884.00
(-0.56)
Brent Crude
44.11
(+2.51)
Palladium
2108.00
(-2.15)
All Share
55866.16
(-0.99)
Top 40
51446.24
(-1.10)
Financial 15
10569.43
(-1.11)
Industrial 25
75278.52
(-1.38)
Resource 10
54115.53
(-0.57)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of...

26m ago

FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of flowers
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs...

21 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs in 10 cities
Engineering student asks for R67 from each Facebook follower, secures over R40 000...

21 Jul

Engineering student asks for R67 from each Facebook follower, secures over R40 000 towards her fees
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo