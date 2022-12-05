1h ago

add bookmark

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy seeks to overturn graft conviction at appeal trial

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
French President Nicolas Sarkozy.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy.
Antoine Gyori/Corbis via Getty Images
  • Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy is seeking to overturn his conviction for bribery and influence-peddling. 
  • A 2021 ruling found that he tried to bribe a judge after leaving office. 
  • On Monday, Sarkozy said that his honour had been 'violated'.

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy sought to convince a Paris court to overturn his March 2021 conviction for bribery and influence-peddling in an appeal hearing that started on Monday.

The initial trial saw Sarkozy sentenced to three years in prison, two of them suspended, in a stunning fall from grace for a man who served as president from 2007 to 2012 but is now facing a string of judicial investigations and trials.

The 2021 ruling found that Sarkozy, 67, had tried to bribe a judge after leaving office, and to peddle influence in exchange for confidential information about an investigation into his 2007 campaign finances.

"I'm here to defend my honour, which has been violated. I'm here to convince the court that I did nothing," Sarkozy, a tremor in his voice, told the appeals court on Monday.

"The words are strong: corruption, influence peddling. I am a former president of the republic, I have never corrupted anyone," said Sarkozy, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

"Am I a serious offender because I'm calling... my lawyer and friend?" he said, referring to phone tapping of conversations with his lawyer, who was also found convicted, that were critical in the original trial.

The 2021 ruling said:

The actions Mr. Nicolas Sarkozy is guilty of are particularly serious, having been committed by a former President of the Republic who was responsible for preserving justice's independence.

"He took advantage of his status and the relationships he had formed," Judge Christine Mee said at the time.

The appeal suspended the execution of Sarkozy's sentence in the original trial. He would have probably not gone to jail anyway as the judge signalled she was open to ordering him to wear an electronic tag.

The appeal trial, which is scheduled to last until 16 December, will review both the verdict and the sentence.

The only other president of France's 64-year-old Fifth Republic to be convicted by a court was Sarkozy's conservative predecessor, the late Jacques Chirac, who was found guilty of corruption in 2011.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nicolas sarkozyfrancecrime and courtsbribery
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
A Section 89 panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found President Cyril Ramaphosa has an impeachable case to answer on the Phala Phala scandal.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ramaphosa should do the honourable thing and immediately resign.
23% - 1677 votes
Ramaphosa should follow due process and submit himself to an impeachment hearing.
30% - 2194 votes
Ramaphosa should fight the findings in court and keep his job at all costs
48% - 3534 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.41
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.19
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
18.29
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.70
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.4%
Gold
1,775.45
-1.3%
Silver
22.22
-4.0%
Palladium
1,896.50
-0.2%
Platinum
1,003.50
-1.6%
Brent Crude
85.57
-1.5%
Top 40
68,543
+0.5%
All Share
74,693
+0.5%
Resource 10
74,781
+1.0%
Industrial 25
91,501
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,595
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard

29 Nov

Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22339.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo