2h ago

add bookmark

Former French president Valery Giscard d'Estaing dies of Covid-19 complications, aged 94

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former French president Valery Giscard d'Estaing died at the age of 94, due to Covid-19 complications.
Former French president Valery Giscard d'Estaing died at the age of 94, due to Covid-19 complications.
PHOTO: Jacques Demarthon/AFP
  • France's Valery Giscard d'Estaing, who was elected president in 1974 at the age of 48, died at the age of 94 following Covid-19 complications.
  • Giscard presided over a modernisation of French society, legalising abortion, allowing divorce by mutual consent and lowering the voting age.
  • Together with former West German chancellor Helmut Schmidt, Giscard laid the foundations for the euro single currency.

PARIS – Former France president Valery Giscard d'Estaing, who championed European integration and helped modernise French society in the 1970s, has died at the age of 94 after contracting Covid-19.

Giscard's foundation said he passed away in his family home, in the Loir-et-Cher region of central France. He had been admitted to hospital in September with respiratory complications, and was hospitalised again in mid-November.

His funeral will be an intimate family affair, the Valery Giscard d'Estaing Foundation said on Twitter.

Giscard was elected president in 1974 at the age of 48, to become France's youngest post-war leader.

At home, Giscard presided over a modernisation of French society, legalising abortion, allowing divorce by mutual consent and lowering the voting age to 18 from 21.

He sought to liberalise France's economy, was the father of France's high-speed TGV network, and projected the image of a young, modern president who was closer to the people than his predecessors.

Tributes to life's work

Lawmakers held a minute's silence in the National Assembly as tributes flowed in. Former president Nicolas Sarkozy said Giscard had "worked his whole life to reinforce relations between European nations".

Giscard forged a close relationship with former West German chancellor Helmut Schmidt and together they laid the foundations for the euro single currency, setting up the European Monetary System.

He was also an ardent Anglophile, and took office a year after Britain joined the European Economic Community.

"Complete love-hate relationship with our country," Britain's former Europe minister in the early 2000s, Denis McShane, said in a statement on Twitter, calling him a "big politician" who changed Europe.

Months before the Brexit referendum in 2016, he urged Britons to stay in the European Union.

Michel Barnier, a Frenchman and lead EU negotiator in talks over Europe's future relationship with Britain, said: "For Valery Giscard d'Estaing, Europe needed to be a French ambition and France a modern nation. Respect."

Giscard served one term as president, losing his re-election bid to Socialist Francois Mitterrand in the aftermath of the global economic downturn of the 1970s.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
World leaders pay final tribute to France's Chirac
WATCH | France ex-president Sarkozy goes on trial for corruption
Battling two crises, France's Macron faces defining moment
Read more on:
valery giscard d'estaingfranceobituarypolitics
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
13% - 341 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
24% - 604 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 1597 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
view
ZAR/USD
15.33
(-0.37)
ZAR/GBP
20.53
(-0.50)
ZAR/EUR
18.58
(-0.39)
ZAR/AUD
11.39
(-0.55)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.43)
Gold
1840.98
(+0.62)
Silver
24.14
(+0.60)
Platinum
1022.00
(+1.64)
Brent Crude
47.96
(+1.75)
Palladium
2403.01
(+0.95)
All Share
58651.74
(+0.63)
Top 40
53880.09
(+0.74)
Financial 15
11298.12
(-0.08)
Industrial 25
79578.40
(+0.65)
Resource 10
56074.40
(+1.08)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo