Former Fukushima bosses ordered to pay billions for not preventing disaster

The Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima prefecture.
PHOTO: Behrouz Mehri/AFP
PHOTO: Behrouz Mehri/AFP
  • Former executives of the Fukushima power plant were ordered to pay $97 billion for failing to prevent the nuclear disaster.
  • The former president, vice presidents and chairperson of Tepco, an electric power company, were ordered to pay the damages. 
  • The men faced up to five years in prison for professional negligence.

On Wednesday, a Tokyo court ordered former executives from the operator of the devastated Fukushima nuclear plant to pay 13.32 trillion yen ($97 billion) for failing to prevent the disaster, plaintiffs said.

Four ex-bosses from the Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) were ordered to pay the damages in a suit brought by shareholders over the nuclear disaster triggered by a massive tsunami in 2011.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs hailed the ruling, and said they believed it to be the largest amount of compensation ever awarded in a civil lawsuit in Japan.

"All technology is at risk for human error. But nuclear power plants can cause irreparable damage to human lives and the environment," the plaintiffs said in a separate statement after the ruling.

They said:

Executives for firms that operate such nuclear plants bear enormous responsibility, which cannot compare with that of other companies.

The shareholders argued that the disaster could have been prevented if Tepco bosses had listened to research and carried out preventative measures, like placing an emergency power source on higher ground.

But officials said the studies they were presented with were not credible and the risks could not have been predicted.

"We again express our heartfelt apology to people in Fukushima and members of society broadly for causing trouble and worry," said Tepco in a statement. 

But it declined to comment on the ruling, including whether there would be any appeal.

Three of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant's six reactors were operating when a massive undersea quake triggered a devastating tsunami on 11 March 2011.

They went into meltdown after their cooling systems failed when waves flooded backup generators, leading to the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.

Around 12% of the Fukushima region was once declared unsafe, but no-go zones now cover around 2%, although populations in many towns remain far lower than before.

Tepco has been pursued in the courts by survivors of the disaster as well as shareholders. Six plaintiffs this year took the firm to court over claims they developed thyroid cancer because of radiation exposure.

In 2019, a court acquitted three former Tepco officials in the only criminal trial to stem from the disaster.

They were among the four men ordered to pay damages in Wednesday's ruling: former chairperson Tsunehisa Katsumata, former vice presidents Sakae Muto and Ichiro Takekuro, and former president Masataka Shimizu.

The men faced up to five years in prison if convicted of professional negligence resulting in death and injury, but the court ruled that they could not have predicted the scale of the tsunami that triggered the disaster.

Tepco is currently engaged in a decades-long effort to decommission the plant, a costly and difficult process.

No one was killed in the nuclear meltdown, but the tsunami itself left 18 500 dead or missing.

