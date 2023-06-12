26m ago

Share

Former Israeli PM Lapid testifies in Netanyahu graft trial

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.
Sebastian Scheiner/AP Images
  • Israel's former prime minister, Yair Lapid testified in court during his successor, Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial. 
  • Lapid's testimony forms part of a case where Netanyahu is accused of fraud and breach of trust over his relationship with Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan.
  • Netanyahu allegedly received gifts in exchange for financial or personal favours. 

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid on Monday testified at a Jerusalem court in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ongoing corruption trial.

His arrival at the court at around 09:00 (0600 GMT) was confirmed by two AFP journalists.

Lapid's testimony forms part of a case in which Netanyahu is accused of fraud and breach of trust over his relationship with Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and other wealthy personalities.

According to prosecutors, between 2007 and 2016 Netanyahu allegedly received gifts valued at 700 000 shekels ($195 000), including boxes of cigars, bottles of champagne and jewellery, in exchange for financial or personal favours.

Netanyahu denies any allegations of wrongdoing, saying gifts were only accepted from friends and without him having asked for them.

In October 2019, his lawyers said they had received an expert legal opinion that concluded he had a right to accept gifts from close friends.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving premier, is suspected of promoting a tax project in return that would have brought Milchan millions of dollars. The finance ministry has since vetoed this proposal.

READ | Netanyahu's Likud party plummets in local news poll

Lapid was finance minister when the so-called "Milchan Law" was debated in 2013 and 2014.

The centrist politician preceded Netanyahu as premier before the latter allied with ultra-Orthodox and far-right parties to return to power in November 2022.

The case is one of a series of corruption trials against the veteran politician.

The trial began in May 2020, a first for a sitting Israeli prime minister. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
benjamin netanyahuisrael
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Does your home insurance cover you for earthquake damage?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we are protected
43% - 348 votes
No, but this was a wakeup call
20% - 159 votes
I can't afford home insurance
37% - 295 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

07 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.56
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
23.22
+1.3%
Rand - Euro
19.96
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.52
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Platinum
988.64
-1.7%
Palladium
1,325.71
+0.9%
Gold
1,951.22
-0.5%
Silver
23.91
-1.6%
Brent Crude
74.79
-1.6%
Top 40
70,954
-0.9%
All Share
76,260
-0.9%
Resource 10
66,657
-2.5%
Industrial 25
103,248
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,598
-1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo