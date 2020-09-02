55m ago

add bookmark

Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi tests positive for Covid-19 - reports

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Former Italian Prime Minister and media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for Covid-19, media reported Wednesday citing sources in his Forza Italia party.

Berlusconi, who will turn 84 at the end of September, had two tests come back positive, but "is continuing to work from his home in Arcore" near finance hub Milan, "where he will be spending the planned quarantine period", the sources told news agency AGI.

"He is asymptomatic," said his doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, according to the daily La Repubblica.

Berlusconi was first tested on 25 August after returning from a holiday in Sardinia where he owns a luxury property.

The result was negative, but he was tested again after some people he met on the Italian island were found to be positive, including businessman Flavio Briatore, former managing director of the Benetton Formula One racing team.

Briatore's "Le Billionnaire" nightclub in Sardinia was closed down in August after employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Messages of support for Berlusconi came in from all sides of the political spectrum.

Matteo Salvini, head of the far right League party, wished him a swift recovery, as did former leftwing prime minister Matteo Renzi.

Related Links
Covid-19 wrap: Steroid 'reduces chances of death', 47m women and children to fall into poverty
Bad situation made worse: AG says govt deficiencies compromised Covid-19 tenders
PICS | Phelophepa healthcare train arrives in Gauteng for the first time
Read more on:
silvio berlusconiitalycoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
It looks set that four SA teams will play in an expanded PRO16. How should SA Rugby go about accommodating its franchises?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers
24% - 1305 votes
The Cheetahs and Kings can't just be dumped
10% - 524 votes
The Currie Cup should be used as qualification
66% - 3518 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.82
(-1.25)
ZAR/GBP
22.43
(-0.69)
ZAR/EUR
19.91
(-0.45)
ZAR/AUD
12.32
(-0.42)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.91)
Gold
1941.76
(-1.53)
Silver
27.39
(-3.00)
Platinum
904.00
(-3.92)
Brent Crude
45.78
(+0.66)
Palladium
2237.01
(-0.73)
All Share
55861.88
(-0.12)
Top 40
51678.30
(-0.05)
Financial 15
9704.69
(-2.80)
Industrial 25
76073.39
(+1.07)
Resource 10
55762.31
(-0.41)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug 2020

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo