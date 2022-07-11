12m ago

Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe hailed by US as 'man of vision'

  • A wake was held for assassinated former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. 
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed Abe as a man of vision, saying he elevated the relationship between the two countries.  
  • A private funeral will be held for Abe on Tuesday and public memorials will be held at a later date. 

Family and friends of Japan's assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe paid their respects on Monday at a wake in Tokyo, as Washington's top diplomat hailed the ex-premier as a "man of vision".

Japan's ruling coalition meanwhile declared victory in a sombre election held on Sunday, just two days after Abe was gunned down on the campaign trail.

Abe's body was moved from his family home to the Zojoji temple on Monday afternoon, where his wake is being held ahead of tomorrow's private funeral.

Public memorials for him are expected at a later date, with no immediate plans set for the events.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unscheduled trip to Japan while travelling in Asia to offer Washington's condolences.

He handed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida letters from US President Joe Biden for Abe's family and said he had come because "we're friends, and when one friend is hurting, the other friend shows up".

Abe "did more than anyone to elevate the relationship between the United States and Japan", Blinken added, calling him "a man of vision with the ability to realise that vision".

The man accused of Abe's murder, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, is in custody and has told police he targeted the former leader because he believed he was linked to a specific organisation that authorities have not yet named.

Japanese media reports said he blamed the group, described as a religious organisation, for his family's financial troubles because his mother made large donations to it.

The Unification Church, a global religious movement founded in Korea in the 1950s, said on Monday that Yamagami's mother was a member.

"She has been attending our events about once a month," Tomihiro Tanaka, president of the church in Japan, told a press conference in Tokyo, declining to comment on donations she may have made.

Tanaka said the church was horrified by Abe's "barbaric" murder and would cooperate with police investigations.

Yamagami, believed to have spent three years in Japan's navy, watched YouTube videos to help learn how to build homemade guns like the one used in the attack, investigative sources told local media.

