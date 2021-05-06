1h ago

Former Maldives president injured in suspected bomb attack

Mohammed Nasheed, the democratically elected president of the Maldives who was later deposed by a coup, speaks at the press conference of the 2017 Oslo Freedom on Forum May 22, 2017 at the Intercontinental Hotel in central Oslo, Norway. During the opening press conference of the Oslo Freedom Forum, human rights activists from around the world spoke on the importance to defend democracy in todays increasingly authoritarian world. The use of fake news and the gradual disassembly and defamation of working democratic institutions, including the press, were identified as key elements of a disintegrating democratic state. (Photo by Julia Reinhart/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
  • Mohamed Nasheed was getting into his car in Male when a bomb went off.
  • Residents in Male said the blast was heard across the capital.
  • Nasheed became parliament speaker, the Indian Ocean nation's second most powerful position.

A suspected bomb blast injured former Maldives president and current parliament speaker Mohamed Nasheed on Thursday and he has been rushed to hospital, officials and residents said.

The explosion went off as Nasheed, 53, was getting into his car in the capital Male, an official from his Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), told AFP by telephone.

"It looks like some sort of an improvised explosive device, possibly rigged up to a parked motorcycle," the official said adding that an investigation was under way.

There were no details of the injuries suffered by Nasheed. At least one of his bodyguards was also taken to hospital.

Residents in Male said the blast was heard across the capital.

Nasheed became parliament speaker, the Indian Ocean nation's second most powerful position, following his party's landslide victory in elections in April 2019.

He became the country's first democratically elected president after winning the first multi-party elections in 2008. He was toppled in a coup in 2012 and was unable to contest the 2018 presidential elections after he was convicted of criminal charges.

However, he returned to the country from self-imposed exile after his party won the 2018 presidential elections and then entered parliament.

Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid strongly condemned the attack.

In a statement on Twitter he said: "Cowardly attacks like these have no place in our society. My thoughts and prayers are with President Nasheed and others injured in this attack, as well as their families."

