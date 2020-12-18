27m ago

add bookmark

Former mayor arrested for 'complicity' in Mexican journalist's murder

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A former Mexico Chihuahua state mayor was arrested for the killing of a journalist in 2017.
  • Former mayor of Chinipas Hugo Amed Shultz was accused of "complicity" in the murder of Miroslava Breach.
  • She was shot was shot eight times in the head on 23 March 2017.

A former mayor from northern Mexico's Chihuahua state was arrested on Thursday for "complicity" in the 2017 murder of journalist Miroslava Breach, authorities said.

READ | Journalist murdered in Mexico, sixth this year

A Chihuahua court "has succeeded in establishing the probable responsibility" of Hugo Amed Shultz, former mayor of Chinipas, for having "sought and provided information to an organised crime group which ordered and carried out the murder", the prosecutor's office said in a statement without providing further details.

Mexico is regularly rated by journalism watchdog Reporters Without Borders as one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists.

Breach, who covered the country's drug war, was one of 11 journalists murdered in 2017. More than 100 have been killed since 2000, but 90% of the murders remain unresolved.

Breach's murder was the rare media killing in Mexico to lead to a conviction.

Picture taken during a demonstration by journalist
Picture taken during a demonstration by journalists to mark the second anniversary of the murder of Mexican colleague Miroslava Breach, in front of the headquarters of the state government in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Recorded telephone conversations

Juan Carlos Moreno, also known as "El Larry", was convicted of being the "intellectual author" of the murder and sentenced in August to 50 years imprisonment.

During Moreno's trial, testimony revealed that politicians recorded telephone conversations with Breach, a correspondent for La Jornada and Norte de Juarez, then turned them over to Shultz, a member of the conservative National Action Party (PAN).

The former Chinipas mayor, "with the support of former PAN leaders in Chihuahua state, pressured Miroslava Breach to reveal her sources regarding a report which indicated members of various criminal organisations... were running for elected office", La Jornada said on Thursday after Shultz's arrest.

Breach, a 54-year-old veteran crime and politics reporter, was shot eight times in the head on 23 March 2017, as she left her home to take her son to school.

One of her last stories was on a war between two rival capos in the Juarez drug cartel.

The latest journalist killed in Mexico was Israel Vazquez of the daily El Salmantino.

Unknown gunmen attacked him on 9 November while he was covering the discovery of human remains in the violent state of Guanajuato.

In 2018, the United Nations and AFP launched an award to honour journalists who risk their lives to cover human rights abuses in Mexico, in tribute to Breach and another slain journalist, Javier Valdez.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mexico
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 7643 votes
No, I will not
40% - 6916 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 2764 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
14.54
(+0.56)
ZAR/GBP
19.60
(+1.28)
ZAR/EUR
17.78
(+0.90)
ZAR/AUD
11.06
(+0.78)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.85)
Gold
1882.91
(+0.00)
Silver
25.84
(-0.21)
Platinum
1040.00
(+0.14)
Brent Crude
51.53
(+0.98)
Palladium
2336.48
(+0.91)
All Share
59788.12
(-1.25)
Top 40
54692.40
(-1.43)
Financial 15
12430.55
(+2.31)
Industrial 25
78160.86
(-2.29)
Resource 10
57330.31
(-1.83)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo