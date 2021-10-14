6m ago

add bookmark

Former New Zealand corporate raider Ron Brierley jailed for 14 months for child pornography offences

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ron Brierley leaves the Downing Centre Local Court on 10 February 2020 in Sydney, Australia.
Ron Brierley leaves the Downing Centre Local Court on 10 February 2020 in Sydney, Australia.
PHOTO: Jenny Evans/Getty Images
  • New Zealand-born businessman Ron Brierley was sentenced to 14 months in prison in Australia after pleading guilty to child pornography offences.
  • Brierley, 84, is to remain in prison until 13 December 2022, but would be eligible to apply for parole after seven months.
  • He was arrested at Sydney Airport in December 2019 after police found child pornography on his laptop and hard drives.

SYDNEY – Ron Brierley, the New Zealand-born former corporate raider who shot to fame by launching high-profile takeovers through the 1980s, was sentenced to 14 months in an Australian prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to child pornography offences.

Brierley, 84, had bail revoked and was taken into custody after a sentencing hearing at Sydney District Court, to remain in prison until 13 December 2022, according to a court filing reviewed by Reuters.

He was however eligible to apply for parole after seven months, meaning he may be entitled to leave prison in May 2022, the filing said.

Brierley's sentence would have been longer but the judge, Sarah Huggett, cut it by a quarter because of his guilty plea, the filing added.

The former businessman's lawyer, Penny Musgrave, told Reuters by telephone that representatives for Brierley had filed a notice of intention to appeal against the sentence, but declined to comment further.

Knighthood forfeited

Brierley, who was knighted for services to business management in 1988, was arrested at Sydney Airport in December 2019. Police at the time said child pornography was found on his laptop and hard drives during a luggage search.

He was charged with six counts of possessing child abuse material, and pleaded guilty to three counts earlier this year.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asked for the process to strip Brierley of his knighthood to begin following the plea, but she said later that he had offered to forfeit the knighthood instead.

Known for his aggressive shareholder activism, Brierley began his corporate career in 1961, starting his own investment company in his native New Zealand.

By the 1980s, his company was the largest on the New Zealand stock exchange by market capitalisation, before he turned his attention to Australia. He remained active in the corporate world until his retirement in 2019.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ron brierleynew zealandaustraliacrimecourts
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
33% - 1244 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 1444 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
29% - 1105 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

5h ago

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.73
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.20
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.11
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,797.35
+0.3%
Silver
23.31
+1.0%
Palladium
2,185.40
+3.2%
Platinum
1,040.58
+1.7%
Brent Crude
83.18
-0.3%
Top 40
60,223
+1.2%
All Share
66,753
+1.1%
Resource 10
64,243
+2.2%
Industrial 25
83,783
+0.8%
Financial 15
14,084
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21281.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo