28 Oct

add bookmark

Former NY governor Cuomo faces misdemeanour complaint related to sex crime - court spokesman

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo.
Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo.
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Imag

A criminal complaint charging former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo with a misdemeanour sex offense has been filed in a court in Albany, the state's capital, a spokesman for the New York state courts said on Thursday.

"As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly," the spokesman, Lucian Chalfen, said in an emailed statement.

Representatives for Cuomo were not immediately available for comment.

The New York Post said Cuomo was expected to be arrested next week and charged with a misdemeanour in the alleged groping of a former aide.

It said the anticipated charge resulted from a probe by Albany County District Attorney David Soares, citing a source briefed on the matter.

Soares' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ALSO READ | The accusations against Andrew Cuomo, and how he responded

Cuomo resigned as governor in August after 10-1/2 years in office, following a probe that found he had sexually harassed 11 women.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said a five-month independent investigation concluded that Cuomo had engaged in conduct that violated federal and state laws.

The former governor has long denied wrongdoing, though he has said he accepted "full responsibility" for what he called ill-conceived attempts to be affectionate or humorous.

Cuomo's resignation capped a months-long downfall, derailing the political career of a man once considered a possible U.S. presidential contender, and whose daily briefings early in the Covid-19 pandemic raised his national profile.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you decided who you are voting for on 1 November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it is the same party I voted for previously
52% - 1146 votes
Yes, but my vote has changed to a new party
29% - 639 votes
No, I am still undecided
20% - 436 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.11
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.85
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.66
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.41
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Gold
1,798.95
+0.1%
Silver
24.07
0.0%
Palladium
1,988.64
+1.2%
Platinum
1,022.52
+1.1%
Brent Crude
84.58
-2.1%
Top 40
61,093
+0.4%
All Share
67,760
+0.4%
Resource 10
63,494
+0.7%
Industrial 25
87,815
+0.6%
Financial 15
13,964
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21301.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo