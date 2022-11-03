Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan wounded in shooting at political rally

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan (C) addresses his supporters during an anti-government march towards capital Islamabad, demanding early elections, in Gujranwala on November 1, 2022.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was wounded in the shin on Thursday when his convoy was shot at in the country's east on Thursday, an aide said.
"A man opened fire with an automatic weapon. Several people are wounded. Imran Khan is also injured," Asad Umar told Reuters. Khan was taken to hospital.
Former cricketer Khan, 70, was leading a protest march on Islamabad to demand snap elections.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the shooting and ordered the interior minister to seek an immediate investigation.
This is a developing story.
